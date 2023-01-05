Richer or poorer? How the last year has affected Kiwi families

The fictional Chin-Wilson family is feeling the pinch after their mortgage repayments rose from $772 to $944 per week.

The rising cost of living is affecting many Kiwi families but not necessarily to the same extent.

With inflation at a 32-year high and mortgage rates rising, families who were already doing it tough will suffer more than those with funds to fall back on.

Back in 2017, Stuff introduced readers to a group of made-up families to help illustrate how the Government’s Budget would affect people on different incomes.

During the election campaign, we said hello to the families again, stacking up how Labour's proposed package compared with National's.

Now we check in with the same families to see how they’re faring after a year of soaring costs and record inflation.

The Chin-Wilsons

Dads Steve and Craig both work in Auckland, bringing in $122,000 in total. Steve is a lawyer making $95,000, while Craig works as a part-time sales assistant and makes $27,000 while he studies.

The Chin-Wilsons, who have one child, make too much to be eligible for Working for Families or the accommodation supplement but because Craig made less than $70,000 last year, he did receive the $350 cost of living payment.

After buying their first home in 2021, the Chin-Wilsons have been feeling the effects of high inflation and rising interest rates this year.

The couple put down a 20% deposit on their $785,000 property and fixed their home loan for two years at 3%. Now they are reaching the end of their term, they face refixing at 6.6%.

That takes their payments from $1374 a fortnight to $1974.

And while the couple might have been excited to hear about an expansion of the Government’s childcare subsidy scheme, their income still excludes them from any assistance with childcare costs.

The annual income threshold for even the lowest subsidy payment ($1.88 per hour) is $109,096 for one-child families.

The Martins

Luke and Laura Martin are millennials living in Auckland, where they are desperately saving for a house.

Luke works as a personal trainer making $71,000 while Laura works as a sales manager for an ad firm and makes $75,000.

That gives them, combined, $146,000 a year. The Martins don’t have any children so don’t qualify for any Working for Families and as they both earn more than $70,000, neither of them were eligible for the cost of living payment.

There is some good news for the Martins when it comes to their search for a home of their own. With the bottom falling out of the housing market this year they, like many other first-home buyers, are in a much better position, provided they can service higher interest rates.

According to Quotable Value (QV), house prices at the cheaper end of the market have fallen more this year than prices for homes at the upper end have.

The latest QV quartile index, which tracks the price movement of the 25% most and least expensive homes, shows lower-end prices across the main urban centres were down by 11.7% from January to November.

Lower-end prices in central Auckland were down 18.8% to an average of $500,801, while Papakura and the North Shore all saw entry-level prices drop by more than 13.5%.

The Bennetts

The Bennetts are a sole-income family living in Dunedin. Dad Fraser brings in $54,000 a year from his factory job while Joan looks after their three kids, all aged under 10. After tax and KiwiSaver contributions, Fraser brings home $815 a week.

The family also qualifies for $346 a week in Working For Families tax credits, as well as an Accommodation Supplement of $143 a week. That brings their total weekly income to $1304.

Stuff The Bennetts have seen their rent soar to $631 a week, almost half their income.

As the Bennetts don’t own their own home, the biggest cost increase for them has been rent which has soared from $407 per week in 2020, to $631 – almost half their income.

Their food shop has increased from $276 in 2020 to $316 this year. That’s meant Fraser has had to forgo his favourite flame-grilled capsicums as the price has soared from $10 to $25 a kilogram and the family has cut back on steaks.

As Fraser drives to work, the price of petrol is also eating into costs taking up around $204 of the weekly income just to fill the tank.

After meeting those costs, the Bennetts are left with just $153 a week.

The Petrovs

Selena Petrov is a Hamilton solo-mum of three. She is not in work, but is eligible for Sole Parent Support of $442.15 per week. As a renter, she receives the Accommodation Supplement of $220 each week.

Petrov also receives the Family Tax Credit, of $336 per week. From these sources, the family receive $998.15 each week.

During winter, she also receives the Winter Energy Payment of $31.82 a week (which meant she was ineligible for the cost of living payment), taking her family's income to $1029.97 per week.

The soaring cost of food means she has had to cut her spending on items like lettuce, which has almost doubled in price from $4.69 to $9.49 in a year, and tomatoes, which have skyrocketed from $2.49 to $12.75 a kilogram.

Her electricity bill has risen, and higher petrol prices have pushed up the cost of getting around. She now spends $153 on keeping her car filled up compared to $118 in 2020.

There is one bit of good news for Petrov. A major change coming to the welfare system in the second half of next year means she, and other parents on a benefit, will receive their children's child support payments. These payments are currently collected by the Government.