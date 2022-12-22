Spark charges $255 annual fee days before calling time on sport streaming service

Spark says its decision to exit sports was triggered by escalating content rights costs and other investment opportunities. (File photo)

An Auckland sports fan is crying foul after Spark charged him a $255 subscription fee days before announcing its sport streaming service would be axed.

On December 16, the telco said it would shut down its Spark Sport streaming service and expected TVNZ to take over most of its broadcasting rights from July.

However, the timing of the announcement angered cricket fan Kevin Glass​, who said the annual subscription fee of $255 had been deducted from his bank account just two days earlier.

“They must have known this was coming, how could they not? But they took my money anyway,” he said.

“If I was a builder and I took your money then went into receivership two days later, that would be fraud.”

Screenshot/Stuff TVNZ will take over most of Spark Sport’s broadcasting rights from July, including Black Cap, White Fern, and Super Smash cricket matches.

He had tried to contact Spark to request a refund as soon as the announcement was made. Despite several further attempts, he had not received a response by Thursday afternoon.

Glass said he had been a Spark Sport subscriber since the platform launched in 2019 and was disappointed by how the cancellation of the service had been handled.

”It’s not even about the money, it’s the principle,” he said.

In an emailed statement, a Spark spokesperson said the telco recognised there may be “a small number” of customers who had signed up with Spark Sport in the lead-up to the announcement.

“At that time discussions with TVNZ were ongoing and incomplete. Until 1 July 2023 customers can continue accessing Spark Sport the same way they always have,” she said.

“We will be communicating to all customers on a 12-month subscription directly and offering them a refund for their remaining term in the new year.”

Spark would contact Glass to organise his refund and apologised for his difficulty getting in touch, the spokesperson said.

At the time of the announcement, Spark said the decision to exit sports had been triggered by escalating content rights costs and a “broader range of investment opportunities across its business”.

It had also been faced with the cost of securing a new streaming platform as the current system it licences from United States firm Istreamplanet would no longer be available to third parties such as Spark from the second half of next year, it said.

The closure of Spark Sport will result in Spark writing off $52 million from its operating profit this year, though it will still report a bumper profit thanks to an agreement to sell a majority stake in its cellphone towers in a lease-back deal.