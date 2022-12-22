Synlait warns first-half profit will fall as it beds in a new $57m IT system

Milk processor Synlait has warned that its first-half profit will fall as it beds in a new $57.5 million software system.

The NZX-listed company said net profit in the six months to the end of January next year would be below last year’s $27.9m. Its shares fell 2.5% to $3.48 in mid-afternoon trading on the NZX on Thursday.

Shipments of the company’s ingredients products were delayed, causing a 45% drop in sales volumes, due to implementation of the new SAP system and lower milk supply in the four months to the end of November, it said.

Exports were nearly back to normal this month “after significant SAP stabilisation efforts”, and the company expected to be entirely caught up at the start of May next year, it said.

Its lactoferrin volumes were down about 40%, it said.

The delayed sales impacted cash flow, while costs increased due to “SAP stabilisation activities”, supply chain challenges, inflation and higher interest costs from increased debt, the company said.

A spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for more details on the SAP system.

Synlait has previously said it implemented the SAP system in August, at a total cost over several years of $57.5m. It said the shift to the new system was “successful on balance”, with enthusiastic commitment from staff to adapt to new ways of working.

The system was previously expected to be rolled out by the end of the 2021 calendar year, with productivity benefits said to include the automation of several manual processes and operational efficiencies such as improved inventory management, and real-time data insights.

Synlait said on Thursday that its guidance for the full year remained unchanged due to an increase in volumes for its advanced nutrition, consumer and foodservice products.

It has previously said it expects profit this year to return to levels prior to its 2021 financial year.

The company is rebuilding its profits after posting its largest ever loss during the Covid-19 pandemic, when it was caught up in the turmoil of its largest customer, The a2 Milk Company, as orders from the key Chinese market initially surged as families stocked up on infant formula, then slumped when pantries were full, resulting in surplus stock.

Synlait said it would publish its expectation for full-year profit when it releases its first-half result on March 27 next year.