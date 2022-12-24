Trade Me user loses two weeks' rent to scammer

Canterbury student Louis Low​ is hoping one Trade Me user gets coal for Christmas after a scammer stole $365 from him, more than two weeks’ rent for the 23-year-old.

Low​ was trying to by himself an iPhone on Trade Me, and found a user he trusted because they had an "authenticated seller” badge.

But after he sent the money and did not receive the phone, Low​ was left questioning the strength of protections on Trade Me.

“Trade Me has this veil of trust around it, but it seems like it is just so easy to scam people on there. Now I am wondering if they even deserve their trustworthy reputation,” Low​ said.

Low​ asked Trade Me for their help to get his money back, but it instructed him to go to the police or the small claims tribunal.

Trade Me told him that since Low paid the scammer using bank transfer instead of Trade Me’s own Ping service there was nothing it could do.

“They just don’t seem to care, they just say it is not their fault,” Low​ said.

Low​ said that since Trade Me gave the alleged scammer an “authenticated seller” badge, the business should do more to help him retrieve the money.

Trade Me head of trust & safety Hannah Bryant said “scumbags” were not welcome on Trade Me and it worked hard to keep members safe.

“You’d be an idiot to do anything dodgy on Trade Me, you leave deep electronic footprints on our site which can be traced,” Bryant said.

The majority of trades on the website used Ping or Afterpay, which meant members could be refunded if items were not as described, or did not arrive at all, she said.

But if trades occurred off-site via cash or bank transfer, Trade Me had no way to recover the funds, she said.

It was important to remember that the ‘payment instructions’ email was drafted by members and was not reviewed or approved by Trade Me, she said.

Across the country scams were on the rise. Cert NZ recorded $8.9 million lost to online scams in the September quarter, the largest amount since records began five years ago.

But according to a police survey last year, only 9% of fraud and cybercrime incidents were reported to police, which meant the actual number of scams could be much higher.

Low was not the only Trade Me user questioning the cyber safety of the country’s most popular buy-and-sell platform.

Long-time Trade Me user Paul Gray​ of Auckland said the website was “no safer than buying on Facebook marketplace” after he was scammed for $545 trying to buy a car bumper.

Auckland based filmmaker Svyatoslav Nikitin​ lost $750 in a similar scam, and said Trade Me had a “false sense of security”.

Netsafe chief online safety officer Sean Lyons said criminals had used mainstream platforms to commit fraud for a long time, but it was now happening at a “far greater scale”.

While he said Trade Me was one of the better organisations at protecting users, across the board businesses needed to do more to step up to the heightened threats of online crime.

“If we as a customer have done our due diligence, read the terms and conditions, abided by the rules, and still end up being defrauded then those organisations should absolutely support us.

“Whether it is an auction site, or a stock trading site, or a secondhand car dealership, we are the customers of these services, we are paying for them, and we should be protected,” Lyons said.

At the same time consumers needed to go into these spaces with “their eyes open”, to understand what the extent and limitations of the protections offered by a service were, Lyons said.

“If you are not sure about buyer protection, make sure you ask the service. If the answer is ‘it’s not our problem, it’s yours’, better to hear that before you lose money than afterwards,” he said.