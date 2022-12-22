Price hikes on fans as weather heats up

Summer weather has started to make its way around the country in time for Christmas.

The cost of fans is on the rise as the warmer weather arrives.

Price comparison website PriceSpy shows a range of desk and pedestal fans have increased in price over the past few weeks.

Some models of fans have increased by more than 20%, while others 15%.

A Goldair pedestal fan listed as retailing for $138 was the cheapest listed on the site, but the same fan sold for $139, $149 and even $159.99 at various retailers.

The price history on PriceSpy shows a graph with a steep rise in price on some models.

READ MORE:

* The cost of whiteware appliances has reached an all time high

* Is now the time to buy? Prices drop but 'inflation around the corner'

* Duty-free outlets 'betting on irrational shoppers', bargains scarce



The Goldair brand of fans had the biggest increase in prices compared with other brands in the past month.

On November 29, less than a month ago, the cheapest price available for the same fan was $112.

Another fan, a 30cm Goldair table fan now listed was at least $69, compared to just under one month ago when it was available at $59.

Supplied Goldair fans have increased by up to 20% in some models over the past month.

A small Status USB desk fan was for sale for $47.56, up more than $7 from $39.95 just last month.

Kmart had cheaper fans available, but many stores were out of stock of some models.

Retail NZ said the price hikes could be attributed to supply and demand.

Chief executive Greg Harford said typically items that were in demand tended to be more costly.

“As short-term demand increases, prices do as well, at least until supply catches up.”

METSERVICE The MetService national forecast from Thursday afternoon, December 22.

Harford advised that customers looking for a fan should “shop around for a good deal” from reputable businesses that were operating locally.

A store assistant at Noel Leeming said the fluctuating price of some brands’ fans between this month and last could be attributed to sales promotions. Some brands were included in sales events such as Black Friday, while others were not.