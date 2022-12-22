Govt loan scheme helped marginal firms during Covid-19, review finds

The Government scheme supported 4305 loans with a value of $2.86 billion by the time it closed in June 2021.

A Government scheme which guaranteed business loans to cushion the impact of Covid-19 helped get some marginal applications over the line, a review has found.

The Business Finance Guarantee Scheme saw the Crown guarantee 80% of a loan for eligible small and medium businesses.

Set up in March 2020, the scheme supported 4305 loans with a value of $2.86 billion by the time it closed in June 2021, according to an independent evaluation for The Treasury by Business and Economic Research Ltd (BERL). The scheme had a cap of $6.25b when it was launched.

The scheme “was effective in ensuring that the marginally viable firms received the borrowing they required to allow them to navigate a difficult period for their business,” the report said.

While the scheme would have captured the borrowing of some firms that did not require the government guarantee, it was necessary to cast a wide net to ensure that the support for borrowers made it to those who needed it most, the report said.

“The guarantee was the support lenders required to put some borrower’s applications over the line,” the report said. It noted a number of lenders referred to the guarantee scheme as “the tipping point” that gave them the confidence to make a loan.

Demand for the scheme increased following changes to widen criteria and loosen restrictions after the initial uptake was slower than expected.

Still, some lenders did not issue any loans under the scheme, choosing instead to offer their own support packages for customers, and many said the majority of lending would have likely occurred anyway to support their customers.

When the scheme closed in June 2021, the construction, retail trade and accommodation and food services industries accounted for almost a third of all loans, reflecting the impact of Covid-19.

Almost a third of loans were made in Auckland, reflecting the large number of businesses operating in Auckland due to the scale of its economy, the report said.

Initially, many businesses were “in survival mode” and did not see more debt as the answer, preferring to pay down debt and favouring other government support measures such as wage subsidies, the report said.

Given the economy’s strong performance during the recovery, lenders saw it as unlikely they would require the scheme to cover the losses from the vast majority of the business, the report said.

The report said it was difficult to identify how many businesses would have failed without the scheme, as the loans may have been delaying the inevitable failure of some businesses.

“However, the stories of success outnumbered stories of speculative ‘zombie businesses’ from lenders,” it said.

Few claims from lenders have been made on the loans, although lenders expected that the number of claims would increase as the loans neared the end of their term, the report said.

Because Covid-19 had a longer lasting impact than many initially thought, it was suggested that the loan terms and guarantees could be extended, the report said.