Vector walks back plans to increase customer charges after investigation

New Zealand’s largest electricity distributor, Vector, has backed down from plans to increase customer charges by millions of dollars, after an investigation by the Commerce Commission.

The commission focused on Vector’s $300 million asset revaluation, which would have enabled the company to significantly increase charges to consumers, without providing any service improvements or infrastructure investment.

Commerce Commission deputy chair Sue Begg​ said a formal warning had resulted in a change of plans by Vector.

“This should send a strong message to all regulated suppliers that we will act to protect consumers from price increases that can’t be justified,” Begg​ said.

In March 2020, Vector entered into the transactions involving two of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, selling its CBD tunnel and a portfolio of substation land and building assets, then leasing those assets back from its subsidiary companies.

In the commission’s view, Vector’s approach to valuing those transactions was inconsistent with regulatory rules.

The transactions would have increased Vector’s assets by approximately $300 million and allowed the company to earn significantly greater revenues from its electricity consumers over the estimated 30 to 40 year duration of the leases, Begg said.

Vector’s reversal of transactions, and subsequent lower costs for electricity was a good outcome for consumers, Begg said.

Vector is a regulated supplier, which means it must comply with the commission’s regulations on its revenues, service standards and information disclosures.

Other regulated suppliers were “strongly encouraged” to engage with the commission when planning transactions that could significantly affect the prices consumers paid for their goods or services, Begg said.

The commission first identified the issue in its review of Vector’s information disclosure in October 2020 and initiated an investigation in December that year.

There was subsequent engagement with Vector in 2021 and 2022 that included referencing the potential for court action to prevent consumer harm from interim pricing changes.

This is the second time in months that Vector has run afoul of the competition watchdog, after the company was taken to the High Court for excessive power outages.

The commission accused the Auckland lines company of failing to meet its “minimum reliability requirements” for four consecutive years.

The watchdog said it was seeking a fine after Vector failed to meet its obligations to keep power outages below an allowed number and duration.

The company blamed its performance on the increased frequency of storms, traffic congestion in the city, which increased the time it took maintenance crews to reach faults, and health and safety changes.

Vector has previously faced criticism for being too slow and spending too little on putting more of its electricity lines underground to reduce their exposure to weather-related damage.

Vector was ordered by the court to pay a penalty of $3.5m.

In 2017, following a settlement with the commission, Vector was forced to return $13.9m to Auckland electricity consumers it overcharged.