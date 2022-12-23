$72 a kilo: Here's why fresh berries are so expensive

Pavlova topped with fresh berries could be a rare sight this Christmas with wet weather driving prices up to as much as $72 a kilogram.

A survey of the major supermarket chains on Friday showed raspberry prices were more than double those seen last December.

Countdown had the cheapest raspberries, at $8.50 per 125g punnet, followed by New World at $8.99 a punnet or $72 a kilogram.

In mid-December last year, Pak ‘n Save was selling raspberries for $3.99 a punnet or about $32 a kilo.

Strawberries are also significantly more expensive this year, with Pak ‘n Save selling 250g punnets for $5.99 and Countdown offering the same amount for $6.50.

Brya Ingram With their arms behind their backs, dessert lovers in Blenheim tried their best to eat a cream-filled pavlova. (Video published December 2020)

In mid-December last year, supermarkets were selling strawberries for between $2.10 and $4 per punnet.

Countdown also had the cheapest blueberries, at $3 a punnet on Friday. Pak ‘n Save’s blueberries were $4.99, up from $2.79 last year, while New World was selling them for $3.49 a punnet, 50 cents cheaper than 12 months ago.

A Countdown spokesperson said wet weather of the last few weeks had impacted berry quality, volume and supply, which had flowed through to the price on the shelf.

Last month, Auckland strawberry grower Anthony Rakich said heavy rains in late November were especially hard on the crops.

“Last year it was wet in October, and that caused havoc. This year, the November rains have been terrible and plants are feeling the effects,” he said.

“Everybody wants to have strawberries at Christmas, but they’re not factory products; we can’t just pump them out.”

Unsplash In mid-December last year, supermarkets were selling strawberries for between $2.10 and $4 per punnet. This year they’re closer to $7.

Emma Wooster​ from Foodstuffs, the team behind Pak ’n Save, New World and Four Square, said suppliers had also faced increased costs related to growing, picking and packing fresh berries, all of which affected the retail price.

However, there were plenty of alternative topping suggestions for pavlovas. Countdown’s Odd Bunch range included strawberries which were a ‘berry’ good option, the spokesperson said, as were frozen and tinned berries.

Suggestions from Foodstuffs included tinned peaches with bottled passionfruit pulp or fresh banana and salted caramel sauce for a banoffee style pav.

Kiwifruit, the other classic pavlova topping, was another more cost-effective option this year. At roughly $10 a kilo (about $1.50 a pop) across all the big supermarkets on Friday, the fuzzy green fruit offered much better value.

