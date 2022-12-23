Wellington supermarket owners give staff Boxing Day off

Having Boxing Day off means Neve Duffy, front, can go ‘crazy’ on Christmas Day. Also pictured: New World Newlands owner-operator Thomas Ben.

Staff at a Wellington supermarket can put their feet up on two public holidays this festive season after their boss decided to close the store on Boxing Day as well as shutting for the Christmas Day holiday.

New World Newlands’ owner-operators Thomas and Antoinette Ben said the extra day off was about doing something special for their workers at Christmastime.

“Many of our team members come into the store as early as 3am to start preparing for the day, so an extra day off at this time of the year means they can all have more of a break this Christmas,” said Thomas Ben.

Having her first ever Boxing Day off meant Lee-Ann Watson​, who manages the café area and has worked at the supermarket for seven years, could organise a family barbecue and spend more time with her family.

“My husband is the president of the Lions Club and what we do on Christmas Day is [a community lunch]” she said. “We only have a small amount of time at the end of Christmas Day to actually have time with our family so it’s really great to have a family barbecue on Boxing Day.”

Watson also said her colleagues were “thrilled” when the news was announced at a meeting because it had been a long year for everybody.

“Everyone’s tired and it’s nice to know that we can just have some family time and not having one day off and then back up.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff New World Newlands in Wellington is not opening on Boxing Day, giving its staff two days off.

Supervisor Neve Duffy​ had been at the supermarket for over three years since high school and for her, it was a “relief” to be not working on Boxing Day and she “can’t wait”.

“It means I can go pretty crazy on Christmas Day with my family ... stay up late and don’t worry about coming to work in the morning,” she said.

Thomas Ben also said their customers have been supportive of the move and they were happy to save their next shop until Tuesday.

Supermarkets must close on Christmas Day but they could open on Boxing Day.

Foodstuffs, which operates New World, Pak’n Save and Four Square, said in a statement that supermarket opening times were tailored by their owners under the co-operative model.