Consumer NZ's top tips for Boxing Day bargain hunters

With the ham-happy madness of Christmas Day safely behind us, many people are waking up this morning for the retail madness of the Boxing Day sales.

To help shoppers get the most bang for their buck, Consumer NZ has put together its top tips for savvy shoppers to exercise their consumer rights.

Consumer NZ is an independent, non-profit organisation that has been most known in highlighting the price-gouging of major supermarket chains, and has recently looked at incredibly long call wait times for Government services.

But now Consumer NZ has turned its attention to Boxing Day sales, to make sure that shoppers don’t get duped in a mad rush to bag some of the year’s best deals.

Here are the top tips from Consumer NZ.

Shop carefully

Consumer NZ head of communications and campaigns, Gemma Rasmussen said it is easy to get swept up in a “buying frenzy when something on special catches your eye”.

But shoppers should be wary that while it is a simple transaction to purchase something, it is not always so simple to return it if the item is not what you want, she said.

The Consumer Guarantees Act provides great consumer protection, including around warranty laws, and fair prices, but it generally doesn’t allow for a refund if you buy something and then change your mind about it, she said.

“Once you’ve bought it, the retailer is not obliged to provide you with a refund if you change your mind or if your circumstances change,” Rasmussen said.

How to get a refund, repair or replacement

But if the product you purchased is not to scratch, the act gives you powerful rights. A product must be of acceptable quality, fit for purpose and match its description.

“When a product has a minor fault, it’s up to the retailer whether they repair or replace the item or refund your money.

“When a product has a major fault, it’s up to you whether to go for a replacement or refund. A major fault means you wouldn’t have bought the product if you knew about the problem before you bought it,” Rasmussen said.

The same rules apply if you receive a faulty Christmas gift.

“If you receive a gift which isn’t up to scratch, you have the same rights as if you bought the product yourself,” Rasmussen said.

But to return a faulty Christmas gift you will likely need proof of purchase, which may mean asking the gift-giver to give you the receipt, she said.

What to do if the retailer is being difficult

A retailer must provide a refund, repair or replacement for a faulty product. Even if the product was on special, your consumer rights still apply, Rasmussen said.

A store which displayed a ‘no refunds’ sign, or tried to get out of giving you a refund was breaking the law, she said.

“The only time your rights don’t apply is if you buy a product knowing about an existing fault, such as buying ‘second-hand’,” Rasmussen said.

The retailer cannot direct you to deal directly with a manufacturer. A consumer always has the right to return an item to the place of purchase, and it is on the retailer to find a solution, she said.

Do your research

Finally, don’t fall for a massive discount on a ‘usual’ price without confirming what the ‘usual’ price is.

The actual savings could be very different from the advertised offering. Different stores will have different ‘usual’ prices, so it pays to shop around even if the advertised sale is large, she said.

Price comparison websites such as PriceSpy or PriceMe were great resources for shoppers to quickly gauge the real value of any items which caught their eye, Rasmussen said.