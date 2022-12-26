Tenant fails in claim of $27k lost wages from 85-year-old widow

The Employment Relations Authority is meant to fix problems between workers and bosses – quickly. (First published September 2021)

Waikawa man Steven Lees​ failed in a claim of $52,000 lost wages and “exemplary damages” from an 85-year-old widow who never employed him, the Employment Relations Authority heard.

In July 2021, Lees rented a property from Adrianne Powell and her husband in Waikawa Beach near Levin. Lees claimed part of the lease arrangement was that Powell offered him six months’ work at $210 a week.

But Powell said a discussion about employment was “nonsense”. She told the authority that engaging tenants for work was “a mix she would never entertain”.

Powell said it would not make sense for her at 85 years of age to enter an employment relationship where she was to pay her tenant $35 an hour, six hours a day, for six months.

Lees said at the time he was a solo dad with two teenage daughters and that Adrianne Powell had made the offer of work.

He said the work offered included repair, painting of the rental property, maintenance of other properties Adrianne Powell owned, gardening and landscaping.

Adrianne Powell said she had no discussions with Lees regarding work, although she was aware her husband had talked to Lees about doing some odd jobs.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Waikawa Beach man Steven Lees failed in his claim that his landlord owed him over $52,000 in lost wages. His landlord, Adrianne Powell said engaging tenants for work was “a mix she would never entertain”

As her husband had died in September 2021, he did not give evidence to the authority.

Adrianne Powell said when they met with Lees, she could see that he was desperate for a property.

She said when Lees was asked whether he could afford the rent, he said welfare would pay and that he would soon be getting a job.

She said her late husband’s intention, if it existed, would only ever have been to offer Lees the occasional odd job.

On one occasion her husband took Lees to another of their properties at Ōtaki Beach where a builder was working.

But after a day or work, the builder was unimpressed with Lees. Adrianne Powell said her late husband paid Lees the sum they thought was due, $120.

This was the only payment made to him, and he did not work for them again, she said.

ERA member Geoff O’Sullivan​ said that the relationship between Lees and Adrianne Powell was not an employment relationship and therefore Lees was not due lost wages.

“The fact that there was no written employment agreement, Lees was not asked to provide his IRD number to Mrs Powell, no PAYE was deducted, leads to a conclusion that if there was a working relationship between the parties, it was not an employment relationship,” O’Sullivan said.

Further there was no evidence that there was ever an intention to form an employment relationship, he said.

“I am persuaded by Mrs Powell’s view when she posed the question as to why would she enter into an employment relationship with Mr Lees. There is sufficient evidence before me to conclude that there was no employment relationship between the parties,” O’Sullivan said.

O’Sullivan said the story about Lees doing a day’s work for a builder employed by Powell was not a persuasive example of an employment relationship.

As there was no correspondence, emails or other written evidence of a work arrangement, Lees was unsuccessful in his claim of $27,300 lost wages and $25,000 “exemplary damages”, O’Sullivan said.

“Lees was not employed by Mrs Powell. Whether or not there was some other arrangement in place is not something I need to determine. Lees claims against Mrs Powell are therefore unsuccessful,” he said.