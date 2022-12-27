Boxing Day shoppers spent record-high of $100 million on sales

Eltham is New Zealand's best kept secret when it comes to shopping.

Kiwis rang $100.5 million through tills around the country on Boxing Day – a 2.6% increase on spending recorded during the sales day last year.

While this spend was considered a record high, the numbers released on Tuesday by electronic payments network Worldline show spending was mixed across a range of merchants.

This was the second year in a row that spending on Black Friday outpaced that of Boxing Day sales.

Annual spending growth on Boxing Day was highest on the West Coast, up 33% on last year. It was up 15% in Southland and 13% in Marlborough, while the total regional spend declined by 3.2% in Wellington. In Canterbury, people spent $12.1m, up 5.7% on 2021, when $11.4m was spent.

Compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019, spending on Boxing Day was up 3.1%.

Worldline NZ chief sales officer Bruce Proffit said Black Friday spending exceeded that of Boxing Day sales, but spending on both days remained below that of the days immediately prior to Christmas.

Spending during the three weeks before Christmas Day through core retail merchants, excluding at hospitality venues, reached $2.89 billion – a 0.8% increase on the same time a year earlier, and an almost 15% increase on 2019 levels.

The average transaction size in the lead up to Christmas was $56.76, down 2.8% on last year.

The Auckland/Northland region accounted for $1.073b in the 21 days ended December 24 and $339m in Canterbury, $263m in Wellington, $235m in Waikato, $195m in Bay of Plenty, $150m in Otago and $102m in Hawke's Bay.

Pre-Christmas spending in December was below levels in Auckland/Northland, down 0.9%, down 1.4% in Wellington and 2.1% in Gisborne.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said the $100.5m spent on Boxing Day was a good result albeit only a marginal increase.

“There were a lot of people hitting the shops yesterday and buying things online. The numbers are only a little bit ahead of last year, but I think the current climate it is a good result,” said Harford.

“This time of year is always busy for retail during the pre-Christmas period, so we expected [spending] to have peaked between Black Friday and Boxing Day.

“What we have seen over the last year is customers tightening their belts since the sharemarket started to decline and interest rates started to rise. Consumer spending has been a bit softer than we might have seen previously and softer than retailers would have liked to see.”

Harford said there had been a strong demand for outdoor equipment and goods yesterday, which retailers attributed to the warmer weather.

Retail NZ expected retail spending to continue to soften into 2023, he said.

Infometrics economist and chief executive Brad Olsen said there were underlying signs of restraint in the December spending figures.

”Kiwis have been spending more this Christmas but getting less bang for buck,” Olsen said.

”High inflation and rapidly rising interest rates in 2022 have created increased economic concerns towards the end of 2022, with consumer confidence tanking to the lowest rates on record.

“Although spending levels have been high, inflation-adjusted spending volumes suggest that this higher spending was to put more expensive presents under the tree, but fewer of them, as Christmas budgets had to pay more for the same presents.”

Olsen said Boxing Day was not the spending bonanza it once was, with spending on Black Friday a month earlier closer to $150m, and spending in the lead up to Christmas topping $200m on peak spending days.

”In general, spending in Auckland and Wellington looks considerably softer than the national average, with lower spending compared to a year ago in both areas for the three weeks leading up to Christmas. This trend reinforces previous data suggesting that main metro areas are seeing a faster pull-back in spending.

“A number of regional areas, particularly in the South Island, are seeing stronger spending than the national average, with a better summer than last year as international tourism has fired back up and visitor numbers recover.”