Meet the mum on a mission to help families cut down on waste

Emma Saunders is a mum of three, a physiotherapist, a pilates instructor, and founder of The Green Collective, a business with the mission to help families cut down on waste.

For any families peering guiltily into a recycling bin piled high with Christmas wrapping paper, Nelson businesswoman Emma Saunders​ has the solution for you.

Saunders is a mum of three, a physiotherapist, a pilates instructor, and founder of The Green Collective, a business with the mission to help families cut down on waste.

The Green Collective specialises in eco-friendly products, from compostable dishcloths to durable carry bags repurposed from industrial offcuts like bouncy castles, and seatbelts.

Saunders estimated her business had taken 8 million single-use plastic bags out of circulation, stopped over 73,000 plastic sponges going to landfill, and she has no plans of slowing down.

READ MORE:

* Government plan to phase out single-use and problem plastics announced

* Nelson's Green Collective raids the pantry for a kinder business model

* Green candidates say they want Wellington to become a 'plastic free' city



“I wanted to create a business that promoted the idea that small choices add up to make a big difference. Together we can make small changes, replace landfill-products with better and more enjoyable products, and have fun while doing it,” Saunders said.

Founded in 2014, The Green Collective products including reusable handkerchiefs, reusable bags, dishcloths, heavy-duty tote bags, have found their way into over 200 stockists across the country.

One of the cheapest and easiest ways to reduce our carbon footprint, is cutting our food waste. This recipe provided by "Love Food Hate Waste New Zealand" is just one example of how to use up the food that Kiwis throw away most of: bread.

But before launching The Green Collective, Saunders worked as a physiotherapist in London hospitals, specialising in HIV and immunocompromised patients.

When she returned to New Zealand, she worked in senior roles in the occupational therapy and physio units at Wairau Hospital.

During this time in the health sector, her interest in health and wellbeing saw Saunders looking into green business practices and ways to reduce her own carbon footprint, which led her to create The Green Collective in 2014.

RNZ

The experience of finding success with a green-focused business taught Saunders just how many kiwis are keen to make a positive change for the environment.

“Becoming more environmentally aware is as easy as looking in your rubbish and recycling bins to see patterns of where you shop and how you shop and then trying to reduce or eliminate using single-use plastic... That’s what you would class as picking the low-hanging fruit. They are easy changes to make,” she said.

Saunders said she was always thinking of ways to create products that are not just ‘zero-waste’ but are also fun, making it the idea of change to be inviting and interesting for customers.

Lately The Green Collective has been nicknamed a ‘Tinder Waste Matching Service’, as Saunders is regularly contacted by businesses hoping to pass their items to other businesses that can re-use them.

For example, she has found new homes for parachutes, bouncy castles, expired martial art belts and hot air balloons. Other businesses that have turned these into goods and keep the materials from going to the landfill.

She recently matched old kites to the Cancer Society for making post-surgical drain bags.

As more and more consumers continue to get serious about sustainability, The Green Collective will continue to expand its product range to create sustainable versions of everyday items, she said.

But one thing is for certain, whatever The Green Collective makes next will have its signature design of a “riot of colour”, she said.

“When so many eco brands stick to the safe monochromatic tones, we have always struck a chord with our customers for having fun. Constantly bringing out new designs, adventurous colour tones, and working with new collaborating artists, is something we will continue to do,” Saunders said.