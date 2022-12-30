Influx of cruise ship buses driving one man around the bend

Steve Hodgson is finding the number of buses carrying cruise passengers coming past his Lyttleton house oppressive and wants to see an alternative route found or smaller buses used.

One Lyttelton resident is tired of the increase in heavy traffic caused by the influx of cruise ships, and is ready to rally his neighbours.

Seven cruise ships are set to dock in Lyttelton Harbour this week including two on Friday– the Norwegian Spirit with 2000 passengers and the Star Breeze with a smaller group of 300 visitors.

The town will greet 85 cruise ships over the season, which ends in April 2023, carrying about 170,000 passengers and 35,000 crew.

Transporting those visitors into the city has become a nuisance for Winchester St resident Steve Hodgson, who is terminally ill.

“It’s the quantity of buses roaring past what was a quiet suburban street – at times there’s a continual procession.”

“You can’t sit outside because these things are roaring past.”

Hodgson is quick to acknowledge the couple’s property is on a bus route, with a stop for the number 28 Casebook–Lyttelton bus opposite the house, but it’s the steep increase in the number of vehicles troubling him.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Cruise ship passengers queueing for shuttles back to their ship as one of the world’s largest cruise ships – the Ovation of the Seas – spent the day in Lyttelton

“Don't get me wrong, I’m not against buses per se. Three an hour is not an issue, but five or six in five minutes is.”

He wants the route changed, or smaller vehicles used.

“Frequently it's a full size bus roaring past with two or three people in it.”

Before the opening of the $67m cruise ship berth in November 2020, Hodgson never faced this amount of cruise traffic.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The Ovation of the Seas is one of 85 cruise ships expected in Lyttelton this season.

“We didn’t see the buses up here, and there’s no real reason why we should see the buses up here now.”

“I might be the only one this is irritating, I don't know.”

Hodgson intends to find out.

He has done a leaflet drop in three nearby affected streets, asking others affected to contact him.

Hodgson, who is suffering from terminal cancer, and his wife, who has just had surgery, are both immune compromised.

He said the ships “do derive some benefit to the wider community,” but he wanted to see “Lyttelton Port Company business” confined to its port area.

STUFF The Ovation of the Seas arrives at Port Chalmers, Dunedin.

Lyttelton Community Association chair Ken Maynard said although he hadn’t heard specific complaints about the buses, Winchester St was the “highway” for passengers.

He said many welcomed the increased business, but there were concerns at the numbers of people landing in the small port town, especially when some businesses were closed for the holidays leaving those open “run off their feet”.

“The impact on Lyttelton is different [than Christchurch] because it’s a much smaller place, and there’s not so much town to go around.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Steve Hodgson wants to know if others are irritated by the cruise ship shuttle buses.

Christchurch bus company Bentley Coachlines provides bus transfers between Lyttelton port and central Christchurch.

Managing Director Liam Bentley could not confirm how many trips were undertaken, but said on Wednesday – the day Ovation of the Seas was in port – the company had 31 buses “shuttling back and forth”, over and above Metro buses and independent tour buses.

A Lyttelton Port Company spokesperson said ground transport was arranged by the cruise companies “via local specialist cruise ground operators”.

Blue Star Taxis, which has previously told Stuff it was the ships’ preferred service, offers a $45 capped fare heading into the city, with many passengers instead opting to take the $2.10 subsidised public transport offering.