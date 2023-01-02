Generate KiwiSaver, Community Finance invest $14m to build social housing in Christchurch

Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust and Enable are teaming up to provide all of OCHT's 2300 tenants free internet. (First published May 2021)

Generate KiwiSaver scheme has partnered with Community Finance to make a $14 million investment to help the Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust finance 35 new social housing units in Christchurch for people in need.

Community Finance is a not-for-profit that works to raise private and philanthropic capital for social and affordable housing built by community housing providers.

In 2021, the company partnered with ANZ Bank, Generate KiwiSaver, Pathfinder Asset Management and others to create a $100 million fund giving low interest loans to those building social housing such as the Salvation Army.

The 35 homes built from its most recent collaboration will be part of a new community development in the Christchurch suburb of Spreydon.

Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust (ŌCHT) chief executive Cate Kearney said the partnership would provide a secure foundation for 35 families to live and build a better future.

“This investment provides a significant boost to our ability to plan and build new community housing in Ōtautahi.

“It provides the certainty we need to further unlock the potential for new homes now and into the future,” Kearney said.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The Otautahi Community Housing Trust (ŌCHT) plans to build 14 new social housing units with the help of a $14 million investment from Generate KiwiSaver and Community Finance. (File photo)

Community housing providers have traditionally had significant government funding for their projects.

However, Community Finance was formed to end a dependency on changing government policy.

A mix of philanthropic but increasingly corporate investors have bought bonds which give a return of between 2 and 2.5%.

That gave providers such as the Salvation Army or the Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust access to low-interest loans.

Community Finance chief executive James Palmer said New Zealand’s significant housing and cost of living crisis was impacting the country’s vulnerable population the most.

“We are focussed on encouraging investors to choose investments that also have a positive social impact in our country.

“Key to this is collaboration and commitment from KiwiSaver providers, fund managers, and foundations to work with Community Finance to back leading Community Housing Providers like ŌCHT, to continue the incredible work they do while also delivering positive returns for investors,” Palmer said.

The construction of the new development in Ōtautahi had already begun and homes were on track to be completed by mid-2023.

The homes will be constructed with low maintenance, durable materials and be well-insulated and thermally efficient, built to New Zealand Green Building Council’s Homestar 6 standard.

Kearney said it was the goal of ŌCHT to provide warm, dry, and healthy homes that set new standards for community housing.

“We want to provide houses that people come to see as homes, in a community they’ll build in a great place to live.

“Generate’s purposeful, ethical investment in our work will help us ease the pressures of housing scarcity and homelessness and give our communities new opportunities to grow,” Kearney said.

Since its launch in 2020, Community Finance has already advanced more than $100 million and this latest impact investment will see it surpass $120 million of lending.