Good news for couple who lost first home after developer increased price $150k

A young couple who lost their first house when their developer increased the price have now managed to find a home.

Fraser Galbraith and Marina Person​ were told by developer F&P Dream Homes they would have to pay $150,000 more if they wanted to keep their contract.

When they refused the request, the developer terminated the contract via a sunset clause – a move that seemed to become increasingly common as house prices boomed during the pandemic.

The young couple said they couldn’t afford the new price tag of $775,000, lost the property and found themselves priced out of Auckland as values skyrocketed thanks to record low interest rates and relaxation on loan to value restrictions.

READ MORE:

* Townhouses offer cheaper way into property market, data shows

* Buyers complain to Commerce Commission after losing first homes to sunset clause

* Watch out: New build contracts are a minefield right now



The couple have managed to find a home – and Galbraith said F&P Dream Homes’ move turned out to be an unexpected blessing, because it resulted in him getting the yard he always wanted where the pair's dog Luigi​ could play, and Person could get the bath she wanted.

“She doesn’t actually use it that much,” Galbraith said.

“But we’ve got like, potentially 200-300 bath bombs we can just toss in there at any time.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Fraser Galbraith and Marina Person were one of a number of buyers who lost their property in the Rosier Park development.

The pair had originally bought into the Rosier Park development in Glen Eden to stay close to family.

After their contract was cancelled and their deposit returned, they instead bought a three-bedroom property in a Waikato town about 80 minutes’ drive away.

Fraser said the pair had been trying to buy in Glen Eden for familiarity and to remain close to family, but now he was a believer in buying outside the comfort zone.

He said other hopeful Auckland buyers who could work remotely should also consider looking further afield for their first home.

Galbraith said for a similar price to their original new-build contract the pair now had an extra bedroom, extra bathroom, a driveway and a sun room where Person grew plants.

“I think it would have been very stressful trying to live in Glen Eden, just because of the fact I like my privacy.

“So having a fence, a perimeter, that’s all my own, I don’t need to worry about being dressed all nice as soon as I go out the front door.

“Or if I’m making a racket in my house, I don’t need to worry about neighbours who share my walls.”

The couple bought in March, just as the market downturn was beginning, paying $680,000.

Supplied A picture Galbraith took of the site of their home in July 2021.

Galbraith was not worried about falling prices because the pair intended to stay in their new home for years.

Back when he and Person decided to go for their new-build contract, Galbraith said they just wanted a house and were willing to settle for a single car park, a tiny lawn and close neighbours.

“We were just going to settle for it because hey – it’s very nearby and it’s very affordable.

“All of a sudden there’s this place out of Auckland where you can get a lawn, you can get a bath and you’re feeling you can stay here for decades.”

Galbraith said he and Person married in April and plan for their new home to be where they raise a family.

Galbraith and Person were one of seven buyers in their block who also had to walk away after being hit by the same increase, F&P figures show.