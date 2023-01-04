Keeping work relationships intact when returning to the office

The Employment Relations Authority is meant to fix problems between workers and bosses – quickly. (First published September 2021)

Returning to work after the holidays can be fraught, especially if there is existing tension with your colleagues or your boss.

If you’re dreading returning to the office, or worried about working with a staff member who’s not performing, you may be wondering how best to approach the situation.

We've trawled Employment Relations Authority records to identify some of the key things both employees and employers should not do if they have to navigate a tricky workplace situation this year.

If an employer promised a bonus or pay increase, they need to follow through.

In an authority case heard last month a worker was offered a $40,000 bonus and a 5% pay increase by a director in the company.

But another director in the same company disagreed with the bonus, and tried to renege on the promise, offering the worker a 5% pay increase without the bonus.

Authority member Claire English said the company had made a binding promise about the bonus and pay rise, which amounted to a binding contractual agreement on the company.

English ordered the company to pay out the $40,000 bonus, along with $6600 in back-dated wages, $885 in interest, and $5000 in compensation for hurt and humiliation.

Allegations of bullying need to be taken seriously

If a worker is apprehensive about heading back into the office to work with a certain individual, then employers need to take that seriously.

Workplace bullying is common, and if an employer fails to address this it not only creates an unsafe work environment, it can also be very expensive.

In one case heard in November, a local council was instructed to pay a former employee $88,000 for failing to address ongoing issues of serious bullying.

Authority member Peter van Keulen said it was “wholly inadequate” for an employer to expect an employee facing bullying to manage the situation themselves.

“What this situation required was an independent investigation and then based on the outcome of that investigation appropriate action” van Keulen said.

If you need to fire a worker, don’t do it by text

This year is widely expected to be a year in which businesses tighten their belts, and part of that may be some redundancies or reshuffling of roles.

But it is important that if an employee needs to let a worker go they follow proper procedures and don’t do it by text.

In one case from the authority in September a pub owner fired a worker via a text message near the end of the worker’s three-month trial period.

The employer eventually apologised for the message and agreed his communication should have been better, and should have followed New Zealand law around employment agreements.

He was ordered to pay $8150.40 for lost earnings.

If you leave a workplace, be careful what you say about it

Not everyone leaves their workplace on the best of terms, but talking badly about a former employer, especially in the public sphere, can backfire.

In one case from the authority an employment advocate took a “name and shame” approach to hundreds of employers he thought had done wrong to workers he represented.

Over the years he racked up more than $200,000 worth of penalties from the authority for this, but he said he would not pay a cent on principle.