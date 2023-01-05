New Zealanders losing $10 million a year to unused gift cards

While Australians have a minimum of three years to use their gift cards, many New Zealanders only have one year or less. This is leading to over $10 million a year lost, says Consumer NZ.

Consumer NZ is urging anyone who received a gift card for Christmas to take a close look at the expiry date, so they don’t miss out on using it.

Research from Consumer NZ showed that 24% of gift cardholders ended up stuck with a card they couldn’t use because either the card expired or the retailer went bust.

The watchdog estimated that New Zealanders collectively lost over $10 million per year on unspent gift cards.

Consumer head of communications and campaigns Gemma Rasmussen​ said Consumer NZ was taking a close look at the gift card industry and wanted businesses to do more.

Of the 61 gift cards reviewed by Consumer NZ, only 14 did not have an expiry date, she said.

“We applaud these 14 companies and would like to see others follow suit. A few retailers have five-year expiry dates, which is better than the norm of one to two years,” Rasmussen said.

Consumer’s investigation also found 14 of the 61 cards only lasted for a year, but it had received complaints about other organisations with shorter expiry dates.

Beauty salons were singled out as often only giving gift cards valid for six months, she said.

The length of expiry date was important to keep front of mind, because as soon as that date passed any unspent credit stayed in the retailer’s coffers, she said.

“Although some companies will offer a grace period after a gift card has expired, they’re not obliged to. So, use it or lose it, basically,” Rasmussen said.

Some retailers counted on gift card income coming from a percentage of shoppers never utilising their gift card, she said.

“Of the few retailers who publish non-redemption information, they calculate non-redemption rates between 5% and 10%. Across a multimillion-dollar industry, this adds up to a nice little earner for retailers.”

For many years Consumer has campaigned to end unfair gift card expiry dates, and has said that New Zealanders were being shortchanged compared with those in other countries, she said.

In Australia, there is a minimum of three years for consumers to use their gift cards.

In Canada, the US and Ireland, there are either no expiry dates or at least five years to spend gift cards.

“It’s particularly shocking that retailers operating on both sides of the Tasman give Australian card-holders preferential treatment. Many retailers won’t match the three-year timeframe here in Aotearoa,” Rasmussen said.

Recently, National MP Melissa Lee’s Fair Trading (Gift Card Expiry) Amendment Bill was drawn from the ballot. If passed, it would see the minimum expiry date of gift cards extended to three years.

“We are hopeful this bill will be passed this year, but we’ll be pushing for a minimum of five years to ensure consumers don’t miss out on what’s rightfully theirs.

“In the meantime, check your gift card expiry dates and use them, before it’s too late,” Rasmussen said.

As part of its Drop the Dates campaign, Consumer contacted 14 companies which offered gift cards valid for three years in Australia but only one to two years in New Zealand.

Only auto parts company Repco agreed to extend its expiry date to three years. Ticketek said it would offer New Zealand customers 18 months, half as long as its Australian customers get.

While David Jones, Event Cinemas, Freedom Furniture and Westfield agreed to review their dates, they were yet to make any changes.

Bendon, Harvey Norman, Hoyts Cinemas, Just Jeans, Smiggle, The Body Shop, Ticketmaster and Toyworld either didn’t respond or wouldn’t commit to changing their dates.