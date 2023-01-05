Business made famous by Kiwi influencers up for sale

The Peach Builder Co was made popular by influencers including YouTube star Shaaanxo aka Shannon Harris.

An e-commerce business that promised to help customers enhance their derrière, made popular by Kiwi influencers including YouTube star Shannon Harris, is on the market.

The Peach Builder Co, which started out selling resistance bands and now sells protein powders, apparel and other gym merchandise, is listed for sale on Trade Me with an asking price of $30,000.

The listing says the business founded in 2018 had turned over more than $1 million in sales since inception and is run from home by two people.

The sale includes all of its stock, which it says has a retail price of $167,207 and cost price of over $35,000, digital assets and social media following of 60,000 people and a customer database of 20,000.

In 2018, the business had 45,000 followers on Instagram and 10,000 on Facebook compared with almost 55,000 on Instagram and 14,000 on Facebook today.

It is not yet known why the business is up for sale. The Peach Builder Co has been contacted for comment.

The Peach Builder Co was founded by Palmerston North couple Jessica Wong and Micah Hatch with an initial investment of $16,000 and it quickly amassed a big following online thanks to the likes of YouTube stars Shannon Harris aka Shaaanxo and Lauren Curtis.

The founders turned $16,000 into $280,000 within less than a year.

Wong quit her administration job shortly after the business launched to work on it full time. In recent years it has expanded its retail offering, runs a fitness blog and sells complementary gym products such as pre-work out supplements, spoons, straws and towels.

The business was inspired by the rapid success of Kiwi business Waist Trainer NZ Aus, founded by TVNZ Boss Babes star Iyia Liu, which garnered worldwide sales thanks to Kylie Jenner using the product and posting about it to her Instagram followers.

Waist Trainer NZ Aus paid famously paid Jenner just under $300,000 to post a photo of herself wearing the product on social media, and turned over more than $3.5 million in sales in its first year in business.

Supplied Micah Hatch and Jessica Wong, the founders of the Peach Builder Co, pictured in 2018.

The Peach Builder Co also used Instagram and social media and influencer marketing and online giveaways to drive sales and build brand awareness.

In the Trade Me listing, The Peach Builder Co said an ideal new owner would be “someone with online marketing and SEO experience” or someone with an already established e-commerce business in a similar industry.

“There are growth plans in place and a significant amount of stock on hand which will allow the new owner ample time to learn without having to purchase new stock.

“This is a steal for the current price.”