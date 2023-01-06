Waiheke ferry delays causing problems for holidaymakers and businesses

Long-term Waiheke residents are finding it harder to cope with rising prices and a lack of affordable housing on the island in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf.

Long delays for passengers trying to get a spot on the Fullers360 Waiheke Island ferry are causing frustration for tourists and lost revenue for businesses on the island.

Julia Lane​, a New Zealander now living in New York who visited Waiheke over the holidays, said she was shocked at the poor service.

On a weekend trip in December, Lane waited for three hours in a queue of hundreds of passengers on a hot, uncomfortable day, she said.

“There was an older guy who was sitting in the shade clearly in danger of heat stroke with worried family around him. The staff were great but were beside themselves,” Lane​ said.

Lane​ said the issue would be solved if Fullers360 allowed customers to reserve a seat on their ferry trips.

At the moment, tickets are sold to walk-up customers only.

“There’s simply no reason in this day and age not to be able to reserve a seat on a particular ferry sailing. Why force people to stand in line?”

Waiheke Island Tourism Incorporated (WITI) chair Christina Hyde​ said many businesses on the island were suffering due to the ferry delays.

Peter Rees Photography Waiheke Island Tourism Incorporated chair Christina Hyde says restaurants, hospitality, tourism and activity-based businesses are feeling the bite caused by ferry delays.

“The biggest impact being felt is on those businesses that have scheduled times for things and events. In particular a lot of restaurants are suffering from customers missing their booking slots due to ferry delays,” Hyde said.

In response many restaurants were cutting down the number of bookings per night, to give themselves flexibility for late arriving customers.

But this was “severely reducing” profits for hospitality businesses during the busy holiday period, she said.

Fullers360/Supplied Fullers360 chief executive Mike Horne said significant demand combined with an industry-wide skills shortage were responsible for the delays.

Other businesses such as activity providers and winery tour businesses that ran to a strict booking schedule were also being affected, she said.

Hyde recommended visitors to book via the Sealink ferry, usually used as the car ferry, which allowed passengers to pre-book and reserve their seat.

Fullers360 chief executive Mike Horne said significant demand combined with an industry-wide skills shortage were responsible for the delays.

Timetables across the ferry network were constrained by the number of crew available to deliver our services and that was inhibiting the firm’s ability to run back-up boats in times with high demand, he said.

The skills shortage in particular posed a difficult problem because a limited talent pool in New Zealand had left the company looking for people with specific marine qualifications, which were often hard to find, he said.

Fullers360 was currently short 60 skilled positions that were being actively recruited for, but was fully crewed at entry-level positions.

“We have been advising customers proactively to plan their trips well in advance and arrive 90 minutes early for sailings in peak travel times. On top of this, we have been promoting and encouraging travel during off-peak travel periods, when we offer a discounted fare price for customers,” Horne said.

On average, visitors to Waiheke had been getting on their desired ferry or the following ferry across a 30-minute frequency with wait times no longer than 60 minutes across this summer peak period to date, he said.

Fullers360 was not planning to offer a booked service for Waiheke Island, because a walk-up service was the most efficient way of moving large numbers of customers accessing a single wharf, he said.

“According to substantiated data, the vast majority of visitors are very happy with our Waiheke Island services and experience,” Horne said.