Small parcel drone delivery one step closer in NZ, but will it ever become reality?

Wing Aviation has begun using the top of shopping centres to operate its drone delivery services.

Parcel delivery by drone in could be one step closer as the aviation subsidiary of Google has registered a New Zealand company.

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, has set up Wing Aviation NZ Ltd, a local iteration of its drone delivery business Wing Aviation.

Wing Aviation has been active with its efforts to commercialise small parcel drone delivery in Australia for the past eight years.

Last year it made significant progress and partnered with a handful of retailers, including food delivery platform Door Dash, to offer on-demand delivery and has begun fulfilling orders of fresh food, household essentials and over the counter chemist products in parts of Canberra and Queensland.

Wing has partnered with supermarket chain Coles to offer Australia’s first “store-to-door” delivery service from the Coles Ormeau store on the Gold Coast, with a drone dropping goods to customers’ front or back gardens after taking off in the store car park. It also has partnerships with Boost Juice and Terry White Chemmart, using the top of a shopping centre in Logan as a landing and take-off pad.

The Wing drone doesn’t land, instead slowly lowers the package to the ground on a tether then automatically releasing it on the designated delivery area.

A Wing spokesperson said registering the New Zealand business was an “exploratory” step.

She said Wing did not have a timeline for delivery operations in New Zealand and was yet to submit any applications with the Civil Aviation Authority.

Wing had not had any discussions with potential drone delivery partners here, the spokesperson said.

”We would announce any plans for drone delivery operations well in advance, and only after extensive engagement with the local community, and the appropriate New Zealand government and regulatory authorities," she said.

“Wing is investing in a range of pilot programs, designed to help enable drone delivery at scale, and bring delivery to more communities around the world. We’ve received strong indications from partners and customers in our existing operating areas that safe, fast, and sustainable delivery is a high value service, and we believe we can ultimately offer it at a lower cost than ground-based delivery approaches.”

Despite the sci-fi appeal of drones and the convenience they could provide, Auckland University business school marketing expert Bodo Lang said drone delivery was not likely to take off in New Zealand any time soon.

Lang said there was not an economic argument for large scale drone delivery in big cities as the cost of delivering goods by traditional means was relatively low already.

“This idea of a drone doing one delivery, starting at the port or the airport and flying all the way into the city just to drop off my new iPhone case, there is no economic argument – the economic need is just not big enough. That’s the first reason why I think we’re not going to see large scale delivery of products in city centres.”

Safety was the second reason why Lang said he did not believe drone delivery would take flight here.

“There are significant risks associated with drone delivery in densely populated areas and where you have dense air traffic already.

“Examples of overseas planes being damaged by small private drones, you can just imagine if there were 50, 100 or 1000 drones zipping around Auckland or Wellington or Christchurch; there is other traffic and there are birds, and if something happens, where do those drones go down? Well, they go down over densely populated areas.”

Lang said he believed society was in love with the idea of commercialised drones fulfilling online orders but did not believe it would happen on any significant scale.

The opportunity for drone delivery could be in remote parts of the country, to deliver urgent products like food, energy or batteries or medical supplies, he said.

“Doing that in sparsely populated areas that are geographically isolated [could work] for people who are tramping, or DOC, or people in strife in the alps in the South Island.

“I love this idea of us being in Auckland and having drone delivery of Chinese takeaways or a new USB-C lightening cable for my phone, but it is just not going to happen.”

Lang was sceptical drone deliveries would ever become mainstream, even in other countries.

“I just don’t think it is going to fly for delivery of mainstream products in large urban centres.”

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said drone delivery for retailers could have some advantages, especially in cities that were congested cities.

“They are compact and yes while there are some technical limitations in terms of distance, I don’t see them becoming a mainstream part of the shopping experience in the foreseeable future.”

Drone delivery could be an option if courier and freight costs skyrocketed, he said.

“There is a coolness that comes with them but whether that stacks up long term in terms of the economics of it I’m not so sure.”