Small number of RSE licences revoked shows Government agencies and businesses 'burying the issue', union says

The Government will allow a further 3000 seasonal workers into New Zealand as part of the RSE scheme, despite recent concerns about work and living conditions.

Just five Recognised Seasonal Employers have been stripped of their accreditation since the scheme began more than 15 years ago.

A union representative says the number is so small it demonstrates not enough is being done about worker mistreatment.

First Union strategic project co-ordinator Anita Rosentreter said the number of businesses stripped of their RSE accreditation was too low, and was evidence authorities were not taking strong enough action against wayward employers.

“If they [the Labour Inspectorate or Immigration NZ] get a complaint, what happens? I suspect they approach the employer and they resolve the issue and then they leave it at that.

“In some cases that might be fine, but in other cases it’s actually just burying the issue.”

Employers involved in high profile cases of alleged RSE exploitation reported on by Stuff were not amongst those stripped of their accreditation, even though documents released earlier under the Official Information Act showed Labour Inspectors had validated some of the claims made.

They included a case where 160 workers were allegedly housed at a school camp sharing two washing machines between them, along with another where up to seven people were crammed into one room in breach of immigration rules.

MBIE/Stuff Some RSE workers were allegedly crammed into a single room at a school camp, but their employer was re-accredited.

In total there are 191 RSE businesses in New Zealand.

Of the five RSE businesses that have had their accreditation revoked since the scheme was started in April 2007, three were in the last seven years.

Rosentreter said many RSE-accredited firms were labour hire businesses employing a very small number of RSE workers each, with several such firms sometimes employed to service a single orchard.

Immigration New Zealand general manager border and visa operations Nicola Hogg said an organisation’s RSE status was usually revoked when “serious breaches” took place.

“Due to privacy reasons, we are unable to disclose the company names who have had their accreditation revoked and the reasons why their accreditation was revoked.

“However, reasons an employer may have their status revoked can include serious breaches of RSE conditions, company liquidations or serious breaches of employment and/or immigration laws.”

BusinessNZ manager for immigration, skills and enforcement Rachel Simpson said her organisation supported more resources being allocated to enforce existing RSE rules, but she believed the majority of RSE businesses did not mistreat their workers.

She said the Government wouldn’t have increased the RSE allocation, and Pacific countries would not have kept sending their workers here, if they didn’t have confidence in the majority of RSE employers.

”The stuff that we see from industry is that the vast majority are trying to make sure that they are compliant with the rules because RSE workers are so valuable to them.”

John Cowpland/Stuff RSE workers was the subject of a recent Human Rights Commission report critical of how they were being treated.

Hogg said the organisation could also decide not to renew an organisation’s RSE status, and it had done this 18 times since 2012.

She said Immigration NZ consulted with government agencies, industry training organisation and unions before deciding to grant a business RSE status, a permit that was valid for two years.

“The employer must submit information that proves they are in a good financial position, have good human resource practices, are committed to training and employing New Zealanders and have good workplace practices.”

Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner Saunoamaali'i Karanina Sumeo released a report late last year on behalf of the Human Rights Commission critical of the way workers were being treated within the RSE scheme that also questioned the way laws around worker mistreatment were being enforced.

Laws around human trafficking had been on the books for some time, but only four people trafficking prosecutions have been made since 2015, two of which were related to one case.

Yet the Global Slavery Index estimated 3000 people were likely living in slavery in New Zealand.

“The laws are there, but the cases that actually make it through the courts are very, very few, and then we go into this thing ‘oh maybe it’s not a big problem’, but actually perhaps we’re just not good at [enforcing it] ... there’s a Stuff article every week on exploitation,” Sumeo said.

Rosentreter said there was a lack of independent oversight of the RSE scheme because there were many ways horticulture and other businesses could avoid their legal obligations to let union officials into workplaces to meet their workers.

One was to let the union into the orchard, but prevent them from entering the specific area of the orchard where the workers actually were.

In other cases an orchard owner might have contracted an independent RSE labour hire firm for work, allowing them to argue the right of access actually applied to the office of the labour hire firm itself rather than the farm those workers were working on.

She said a union might also be rejected entry on health and safety grounds. Rosentreter said she had even been denied access to one workplace because she was wearing nail polish.

“If we really think the scheme is fine, there’s nothing dodgy going on, then why can’t I go in there and talk to the workers?”