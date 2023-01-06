Healthcare real estate company reports $65m fall in property portfolio value

Ascot Central on Ellerslie Racecourse Dr is one of 16 New Zealand properties owned by Vital Healthcare Property Trust.

A healthcare real estate company that invests in hospitals, out-patient, aged care, and research facilities has announced an estimated $65 million fall in the value of its property portfolio over the last six months.

Vital Healthcare Property Trust (VHP) has 47 properties across Australia and New Zealand, and made the announcement to the NZX on Friday morning following an independent valuation of just over half of the company’s properties.

The trust’s overall portfolio was valued at $3.6 billion at the end of September, and the fall in property values would represent a 1.9% fall since the end of June.

Its 16 New Zealand properties had fallen comparatively more, with a 6.5% loss in value across the portfolio, which included hospitals, medical offices, and ambulatory care properties.

Stuff Vital Healthcare fund manager Aaron Hockly says falling portfolio values are being felt across the healthcare investment sector.

Vital's fund manager Aaron Hockly put the greater fall in New Zealand property values down interest rates rising faster than in Australia.

He said the reduction in healthcare property prices was not unusual, with the company’s main competitors experiencing similar revaluation losses in recent times.

“We are the third largest, so if you look at the top five around us, they have all reported revaluation losses over the last month, so it’s fairly common at the moment,” he said.

Hockly said he didn’t expect there to be any significant downturn in the values of healthcare properties because demand was high, and leases averaged 20 years in length, which added stability.

The company also announced a change to its investment strategy, although Hockly said it was not as a result of falling property values.

The company announced plans to sell off roughly $200m in non-core assets, which Hockly said would include smaller assets in Australia and New Zealand outside of main health precincts.

A sales process had already commenced, with the proceeds planned to be used to pay down debts.

The company’s total debt currently sits just over $1b.

Google Street View Roughly 80% of Vital Healthcare Property Trust’s properties are hospitals, and Bowen Hospital at 98 Churchill Dr in Wellington is one of them.

The company also announced it would delay some projects, including a proposed A$98.6m Tasman Medical Centre.

It would however progress the development of a new A$140m 6-Star Green Star, life sciences centre of excellence building in the heart of the Gold Coast Health and Knowledge Precinct, which was in the former Commonwealth Games village, and was intended to be a leading research hub.

“The proposed asset sales and the adjustments to Vital's development pipeline are intended to further improve the age, diversity, quality and resilience of the portfolio,” Hockly said.

“In particular, the changes will further increase Vital's portfolio weighting to newer, high green-credentialled buildings in key health precincts.”

VHP shares were trading for $3.30 at the beginning of March, but have fallen to roughly $2.24.

Specifics on property value revisions would be released in February with the company’s results.