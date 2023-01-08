Discontinued Pic's boysenberry jelly sells for more than $50

Jars of Pic's Really Good Boysenberry Jelly are fetching top dollar on Trade Me.

What’s purple and gloopy and selling for big bucks on Trade Me? Jars of boysenberry jelly.

Listings for Pic’s Really Good Boysenberry Jelly began to appear on the auction site after the Nelson company announced the toast topping would be discontinued.

One jar sold on Thursday for $53, a 751% markup on the original recommended retail price of about $6, while another sold for $43 on Friday.

A third listing with a $1 start price had not attracted any bids as of Sunday afternoon.

READ MORE:

* NZ's rarest jar of peanut butter going for over $1000 on Trade Me

* Nutting out a winning flavour years in the making at Pic's

* Why customers clamour to pay twice the price: Luxury take on everyday essentials

* L&P spelling blunder earns Trade Me charity auction



Best known for its peanut butter, Pic’s launched its Really Good Boysenberry Jelly in 2018. But after running into supply issues, the company decided to “gracefully bow out of the jelly game” late last year.

Dane and Stacey/Stuff Dane and Stacey check out Nelson's Pic's Peanut Butter World Tour.

“Who knows what the future may bring, but for now, it's farewell to our sweet – but not too sweet – boysenberry jelly,” a statement on its website said.

While jam is made with whole fruit, jelly is made with strained fruit juice or puree, resulting in a gelatinous spread with no chunks.

Trade Me spokesperson Ruby Topzand​ said the jelly wasn’t the first popular food to fetch top dollar on the site after being discontinued.

“In 2008 when news broke that Pascall were no longer going to be making a range of their most-loved lollies, we saw 20 bags of Snifters sell for $170 and 12 pots of Tangy Fruits for $100,” she said.

In 2018, a block of Cadbury Caramilk sold fo $50 and in 2021 the last box of McDonald’s Georgie Pies had 60,000 views before selling for $5160.

Other Pic’s-related listings had also made a splash, Topzand said. A jar of the first New Zealand-grown peanut butter sold for $3150 in September 2021 and a giant tufted wall hanging paying homage to the spread sold for $286 last year.