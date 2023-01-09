Your rights if your holiday plans are cancelled by a storm

The forecast is set for more torrential weather in the North.

With much of the country experiencing severe weather last week, and a cyclone bearing down on the eastern North Island this week, many people may wonder what to do if bad weather cancels their holiday plans.

Consumer NZ spokesperson Gemma Rasmussen​ said while the weather had put a damper on many holidays, consumers should be aware of their rights.

Here are things you need to know if the weather gets in the way of your holiday.

Flights

If a flight needs to be cancelled or delayed due to bad weather, or something else beyond the airline’s control, the airline does not have to refund or reimburse you, Rasmussen says.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: What's the deal with refunds when it comes to cancelled and postponed events?

* Waiheke Island wine tour operator refuses to refund $500 deposit to customer with Covid

* Rugby trip cancelled but family can't get all their money back



But if a flight was delayed or cancelled due to something within the airline’s control, then it needed to compensate affected travellers.

In this case, travellers were entitled to as much as 10 times the cost of their airfare, or the amount of damage they could prove was caused by the delay – whichever figure was the lowest.

But often getting a refund depended on what kind of ticket was purchased by the traveller, Rasmussen​ said.

Stuff People at Hot Water Beach after wild weather hit the Coromandel.

“If you bought a refundable fare, you’ll be entitled to a refund regardless of the reason for the cancellation or delay. If you haven’t purchased a refundable fare, the airline will usually rebook you on another flight or offer you a credit,” she said.

Accommodation

As terms and conditions could vary greatly between accommodation providers, it was important that consumers paid attention to the cancellation terms for their booking, Rasmussen said.

If the accommodation provider cancelled due to extreme weather, people should look for a clause that stated what happened if the accommodation could not be used due to events outside the control of the parties.

This would often use terms like "act of god” or ‘force majeure”, so people should check whether the company said it would offer a refund under these conditions, she said.

If the customer cancelled the booking, they would need to make sure they did so within the terms of the contract. If they did not then an accommodation provider could refuse to refund.

But accommodation providers needed to keep in mind that all cancellation terms must be fair, Rasmussen said.

If they were not, the provider risked breaching the Fair Trading Act (FTA), she said.

“In our view, a term that lets the company keep a sizeable chunk or all of your money due to an event outside the parties’ control is likely to be unfair and open to challenge,” she said.

Festivals

If your music festival or other activity has been cancelled due to extreme weather, the first thing to do is check the terms and conditions to see what the company was offering, Rasmussen said.

Options in this case might include an offer of a change of date, a credit or a full refund.

If there was nothing in the terms and conditions, consumers should look to the Commercial Law Act (CCLA).

This applies when a contract is "frustrated”, meaning it could not be fulfilled due to events outside the parties’ control, Rasmussen said.

The CCLA gives consumers the right to request a refund and limits what the company can charge as a reasonable administration cost.

People who were not having any luck with the provider could contact their bank to ask about initiating a chargeback if they paid by credit or debit card, or alternatively could take the provider to the Disputes Tribunal, she said.

“It’s worth noting that the Fair Trading Act prohibits unfair contract terms, so businesses are not able to hide behind unreasonable terms and conditions,” Rasmussen said.

Travel Insurance

While most travel insurance policies should provide cover in the case of severe weather, it also paid to read the terms closely, she said.

Often there will be notable differences between "minor weather frustrations” and "severe weather” so it would be important to understand what specific events were covered, she said.