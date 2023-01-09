Luxury wine business ordered to pay former staff member $31k

Luxury wine business Dionysus Investments has been ordered to pay a former staff member almost $40,000. (File photo)

A luxury wine business which paid a former staff member for just 13 days of her three-month notice period has been ordered to pay her more than $30,000.

Amanda Long​ was employed as a commercial finance manager by Dionysus Investments before being made redundant in April 2022.

Although her employment agreement provided for a three-month notice period, Long was paid for only 13 days of that period.

Long took her claim for the remainder of her notice period, compensation for hurt and humiliation, penalties against Dionysus, and legal costs to the Employment Relations Authority last year.

In a recently released decision, authority member Claire English​ said Dionysus director Grant Humphrey​ acknowledged Long was paid for only part of her notice period. He said this was because Dionysus did not have the money to pay her.

But while he agreed Long was owed a gross amount of $22,000, Humphrey had not made any proposal to pay her.

Long was first told she could be made redundant on April 4, 2022, when Dionysus sent an email advising of likely redundancies triggered by the sale of the business.

On April 17, Long was sent an email advising that her role had been made redundant. An attached letter confirmed her employment would end on April 30. This meant Long received 13 days notice of redundancy, not the three months she was entitled to.

Long emailed Humphrey on April 17, acknowledging that she had received the notice of redundancy, and asking him to confirm she would receive both her contractual notice period, and her contractual redundancy payment.

Humphrey replied asking her if she would be “agreeable” to receiving a lesser amount. Long declined and indicated that she wished to receive her contractual entitlements.

Dionysus then paid Long her wages up to April 30, her annual leave, and her contractual redundancy entitlement. No payment was made for the remainder of her notice period.

Dionysus’ position, English said in her decision, was that when the business was sold, it was not able to pay Long, because it was only able to pay “wages and hol pay”, and that Long’s notice period was not a “preferred payment”.

It said Long was “not entitled to be paid ahead of secured creditors” and it would pay her when “all sales of the business were complete”.

“I note that despite the language used by Dionysus, in referring to ‘preferred payments’ and ‘secured creditors’, Dionysus is not in liquidation or receivership,” English said.

“When it comes to the payment of wages, Dionysus is, and remains, liable to pay these when they fall due. Long’s notice payment is a wages payment. These wages fall due on the date that Long’s employment ended, which was 30 April 2022.”

English also said Dionysus was not able to “waive” Long’s notice period, as Humphrey said the company had done.

In a written statement, he said “I waived the notice period that was owed to [Dionysus] to facilitate her moving [to new employment].”

The employment agreement between the parties said that in order to terminate Long’s employment, Dionysus must give her three months notice in writing. Alternatively, Dionysus could pay Long for all or part of this three-month time period.

“To ‘waive’ something is to refrain from enforcing a right. In this instance, Long has the contractual right to receive three months’ notice and/or payment in lieu as needed,” English said.

“Dionysus cannot waive a right that belongs to Long, so the suggestion that Dionysus has ‘waived’ or forgiven the notice period does not answer Long’s claim for payment that remains outstanding to her.”

Dionysus accepted that Long had not been paid for most of the three-month notice period required by her employment agreement.

“In other words, it accepts that it has committed a breach of the employment agreement,” English said.

“The only reason Ms Long has had to ask for part of her notice to be paid in lieu is because Dionysus chose to provide her with only 13 days notice of the ending of her employment, and then declined to pay her after this. Dionysus is therefore liable for a penalty.”

Long said she “felt betrayed and angry and was emotionally drained from the roller coaster of events”.

Humphrey said he did not know how the company had contributed to her hurt and humiliation, that Long was paid well, and that he had done everything he could under the circumstances.

However, English disagreed, saying Humphrey and Dionysus had not done the one thing they were obligated to do – pay Long her wages when due.

English said Long’s comments were reasonable and the non-payment of her wages when due had had “obvious adverse impacts”.

Dionysus Investments was ordered to pay Long $22,000 in unpaid wages and $5000 as compensation for hurt and humiliation.

It was also ordered to pay the Crown a penalty of $8000, half of which would be passed on to Long.