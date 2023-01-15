High house prices resulting in prenups and 'contracting out' boom

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says the upcoming Consumer Price Index will have a big effect on interest rates and the rate of house price falls.

Craig Hoyle purchased his first home in Auckland last year after believing for many years he never would, and moved in a week before Christmas.

Now that the 33-year-old is on the ladder, he has resolved that before his partner moves in, there will be a legal agreement in place to protect his ownership should the relationship end.

“I have seen how hard it is buying a house on my own in Auckland, and the market is only going to get harder, and having been through the experience once I am very keen to avoid going through that process again,” he said.

“For me, it’s good to be really clear about what expectations are.”

READ MORE:

* Bank of Mum & Dad is the only bank in town for some first home buyers

* Woman in big property dispute wants money up front to fund battle

* Where there's a will, there's a way to challenge it



Hoyle, who is a news director at Stuff , is not alone in his decision.

Relationship property law expert Lady Deborah Chambers, KC, said the number of prenups was increasing every year.

“They are definitely the way of the future,” she said.

“I don’t think it is killing romance, it’s just practical and sensible.”

Stuff Craig Hoyle at his new home, which he moved into just before Christmas.

Chambers said if a homeowner had struggled to buy their first home, and splitting it in a separation would make it hard for them to get back on the ladder, that person should seek legal advice before starting a de facto relationship.

She estimated that in the past about 5% of marriages would have a prenup, now it was closer to 25%.

Helping prepare prenups used to make up about 1-2% of Chambers’ practice’s work. Now it was about 30%.

Hoyle said that in the long run, planning for possible scenarios could save a lot of potential problems down the road.

“It’s easy enough to assume everything is going to go well, and of course when a relationship is going well you’re not really thinking about how it could go badly, or what plans need to be in place,” he said.

“But I think the best time to plan for things going badly is when things are going well.

“It’s sort of hoping for the best, and preparing for the worst.”

Hoyle did not have any family support in buying his own home, after having been excommunicated from the Exclusive Brethren after coming out as a teenager.

“So my asset base is what I can build, I can’t fall back on family money if things go wrong.”

The Property (Relationships) Act governs how the property of married couples, civil union couples and couples deemed to be in a de facto relationship is divided if the partnership breaks down.

A relationship is generally deemed to be de facto if the couple have lived together for three​ years, although there were other variables that a judge could take into account – such as if they’re in a sexual relationship, whether they had children, and whether friends and family consider the relationship to be de facto.

Supplied Lady Deborah Chambers is a King’s Counsel specialising in relationship property law, and generally deals with wealthier clientele.

Chambers said a big issue with the act was that when it came to the family home, decisions were generally not based on contribution.

The general rule was the family home was divided 50/50 if a couple had been living together for three​ years, regardless of where the money came from to buy it, if not other legal agreement was in place.

“That can create real problems for people if that’s your only asset,” Chambers said.

A prenup or similar agreement essentially allowed a couple to “contract out” of the act, and the act allowed this, but it also allowed for one of the parties to go to court, to try to persuade a judge that the agreement should not be enforced, because it resulted in a serious injustice.

Chambers said this was why those wanting a prenup should seek legal advice.

She advised clients to revisit their agreement every four or five years, or when there were major changes in the relationship or asset base, to ensure it would still be deemed fair and reasonable.

If, for example, a man owned a home prior to marriage, a couple may sign a prenup stating the wife was not entitled to the home in the event of a divorce.

This may be deemed fair at the outset, but four years later, if the couple now had children, or the wife had stopped working in order to care for children, it may no longer be deemed so by a judge, she said.

There were other ways to keep property separate should a relationship end, such as putting it in a company or trust, Chambers said.

Recently “trust-busting” had become more common, so these were not as bulletproof as they once had been.

The high value of property had led to another phenomenon – baby boomers and older property owners seeking legal advice for how to hand down property to children, while ensuring their children’s partners did not have a claim to it.

“It’s not uncommon for me to have parents coming in asking for structures and agreements for their adult children in regard to protecting the wealth their child is going to inherit.”

Chambers said partners usually were not entitled to inherited property, however, this could change if, for example, that property was used as a family home.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Craig Hoyle says he is able to buy a home thanks to his KiwiSaver

Hoyle said the need for a formal agreement was not limited to situations where one partner owned a home, he had seen friends having to pay out half their KiwiSaver to a partner when the relationship ended.

“I certainly don’t want to be put in that situation, and neither does my partner.”

He's aware of other situations where courts have ruled that one partner’s contribution to a home was actually a loan from that partner’s parents.

“So when the divorce went through the parents clawed back the loan and then the partner was able to claim half the other person’s deposit.

“It’s such a legal minefield with trusts and family involvement, I think you really need to be very clear where you stand.”