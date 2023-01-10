Vodafone says name change to One NZ not threatened by TVNZ trademark challenge

Vodafone’s rebrand to One NZ is not understood to be under threat.

Vodafone is confident it will be able to change its name to One NZ early this year despite a challenge to its proposed trademark by TVNZ, whose brands include TVNZ 1 and 1News.

TVNZ spokesperson Rachel Howard said it had opposed Vodafone’s trademark application by lodging an objection with the Intellectual Property Office, which manages trademark applications, last week.

But both companies said they had been in discussions over the re-brand since it was announced by Vodafone in October and emphasised that those talks were ongoing.

Howard said that the opposition notice had been lodged to preserve TVNZ’s options while those talks continued.

READ MORE:

* Vodafone to save millions by changing name to One New Zealand

* Could Vodafone's rebrand to One New Zealand backfire?

* Commerce Commission wins 'FibreX' case against Vodafone



The discussions are understood to centre on some of Vodafone’s allowed uses of the One NZ brand, rather than on the name change itself.

Vodafone spokesperson Conor Roberts said TVNZ’s opposition notice was not unexpected.

“There is no issue with using ‘One NZ’ as the name for the company. It is more to do with the downstream use of ‘One’,” he said.

“We’ve received trademarks for the One NZ name and will complete our rebrand early this year.

“We're now going through various processes for other elements associated with the brand, which has included constructively working through technicalities with TVNZ”

One New Zealand The telco is changing its name.

Vodafone ceased to be part of the global Vodafone group when it was sold to Infratil and Canadian private equity firm Brookfield for $3.4 billion in 2019.

The New Zealand firm retained the right to use the Vodafone brand for as long as it wanted after the sale, in return for an annual fee which is believed to be in the range of $20 million to $30m a year.

The re-brand to One NZ means that Vodafone will no longer need to pay that annual fee, but Vodafone will retain a separate partnership with Vodafone Group under which the British firm will continue to provide a variety of backroom technical services to Vodafone, such as the certification of handsets for its network.

The ability of Vodafone customers to roam on Vodafone Group’s networks overseas, and vice versa, will also not be affected by the name change.