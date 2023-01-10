Auckland tenant billed $3000 after leaving rental filthy and damaged

Cleaners spent more than 12 hours bagging rubbish and cleaning at an Onehunga rental property after the tenant moved out. (File photo)

A tenant who left her Auckland rental filthy and damaged has been ordered to pay more than $3000 for cleaning and repairs.

According to a Tenancy Tribunal decision, Manea Rose Marino’s​ tenancy at the Onehunga property ended on September 9, 2022.

Photos taken by the landlord, Crockers Property Management​, on September 15 show the property was left dirty, damaged and full of rubbish.

Kitchen and bathroom surfaces, including the bathroom ceiling, had to be cleaned, and the bath was full of dirty clothes.

The photos also showed the bathroom vanity was “extensively cracked” and there were holes and dents in doors and walls throughout the house.

In both bedrooms, walls and window ledges were covered with mould and dirt marks and a wardrobe was full of rubbish.

Carpets were covered in ink marks, multiple stains and dirt, making it difficult to know the true colour of the beige carpet underneath, the decision read.

“Extensive rubbish”, including a cot mattress, bed parts and old stuffed toys, was also left outside the house.

Marino had not responded to the landlord’s attempts to contact her and did not attend the tribunal hearing, held by teleconference.

Quotes and invoices provided to the tribunal by the landlord showed a cleaning company had spent more than 12 hours bagging rubbish and cleaning at the property at a cost of $765.90.

Removal of the rubbish was expected to cost $991.88, while carpet cleaning and replacement of locks were quoted at $215.80 and $216.78 respectively.

The Tenancy Tribunal adjudicator said the property damage was intentional, and the cleanup costs provided by the landlord were reasonable.

Marino was ordered to pay Crockers Property Management those costs, as well as $290.32 to replace the broken vanity top, $506 for repairs to the walls and doors and $70.51 in outstanding water rates.

A claim for $280 for the replacement of an internal door was dismissed as it wasn’t proven the damage occurred during Marino’s tenancy.