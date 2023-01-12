Queenstown restaurant attracts staff with bonuses up to $5000

Planes are full, cruise ships are arriving and there is strong demand from overseas visitors wanting to visit New Zealand over summer, says Tourism Minister Stuart Nash during a visit to Queenstown. Video first published October 28 2022.

A Queenstown pizza bar has fielded calls from around the world after offering bonuses of up to $5000 – plus accommodation – for new staff.

The success of the strategy allowed Fat Badgers to open seven days a week throughout Christmas and New Year, while other restaurants were forced to reduce their hours due to a lack of staff.

Fat Badgers’ owner Matt Marsh put up an advertisement before Christmas for a junior manager, offering a $5000 bonus. He placed two more ads offering $2000 bonuses, migrant worker sponsorship and accommodation in the rental property he owns.

“We have had phone calls all over the world. Kiwis absolutely don’t want to do these jobs, so we are needing to provide accommodation for out-of-towners because there simply is nowhere to stay.”

Marsh estimated 60% of landlords had sold their rental properties over the last year to new home buyers.

Many others were putting long-term rentals on Airbnb for short-stay travellers.

Marsh said he would have sold his own rental property if it was not for the accommodation shortage faced by his own staff.

Fat Badgers has offered incentives to attract staff including a bonus of up to $5000.

He said offering the bonuses plus accommodation was the only way to get applicants. “I don’t go in with the great team, great atmosphere. The workers want to know what’s in it for them.”

Ed Stott, recruitment agency director at Remarkable People, estimated Queenstown was losing 50% of its potential workers – across all industries and trade – because they could not find a place to stay.

“Since Covid we have been flipped on our head with migrant workers coming back into the country.”

But the demand for worker accommodation “dramatically” outstripped supply. ”Finally we have the people but unfortunately nowhere for them to live, so we are losing them to other parts of the country.”

Supplied/Stuff QLDC mayor Glyn Lewers says the accommodation crisis in Queenstown is down to decades of under-investment.

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Glyn Lewers said landlords turning to short term options like Airbnb was a symptom and not the cause of the accommodation crisis.

It came from “decades of under-investment”. Ensuring more long-term accommodation options was high on the council agenda.

It was looking at ways to ensure larger homeowners who were renting out individual roomsmet the same compliance regulations as a hotel.

“We are not talking about those smaller families renting out a side house to help with the mortgage, we are looking at multi-bedroom homes.”

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Queenstown visitors aren't letting up but the worker shortage means bars and eateries can't stay open seven days a week.

He said central government also needed to step up as the council were waiting for a “stroke of the pen” to allow rural spots like Jack’s Point to qualify for accommodation supplements, to relieve renters.

The proposed billion-dollar Lakeview apartments would help. The Lakeview/Taumata development proposal includes 79 co-living spaces, 224 apartments and commercial spaces on a former camping ground site below the gondola. The 10ha development is projected to take 15 years to build, ultimately including three hotels and housing 1500 people.

Queenstown has remained busy well beyond the Christmas-New Year period, with rushed wait staff, queues out onto the streets, and some businesses closed or operating on reduced hours.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff The World Bar and Yonder are 10 chefs down on the number they need to operate seven days.

Yonder and World Bar was closed on Monday afternoon because it did not have the 10 chefs needed to stay open seven days a week.

Owner Steve Ward said the staff shortages were becoming a mental health issue, with many employers on the brink of a breakdown because of the stress.

“This is more stressful than the actual Covid lockdown and post Covid lull. We have gone from one extreme to the other.”

He said Queenstown was getting a reputation as a place backpackers could not work. “They are working out they can’t stay ... so they aren’t even applying.”

Madam Woo daytime manager Kate Loan said the restaurant was turning customers away.

“Every restaurant is just bumping them on to the next. They are having to go place to place to eat.”

Queenstown Business Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sharon Fifield said the heaving town was suffering from the “good, bad and ugly”.

The good news was that Queenstown was “buzzing” with visitors from around NZ and the world.

Fergbaker has constant lines out the door.

“The bad: many businesses say this has been the hardest peak yet, perhaps the hardest in 20 or so years,” said Fifield. “Burnout is real.”

She said the ugly aspect was the lack of clear solutions from government which was processing migrant work visas at a “snail’s pace”. And there was an acute shortage of chefs despite repeated calls for them to be added to the green-list, she said.

Last year Queenstown’s biggest hospitality group, Republic Hospitality Group, took over the lease of an inner city hostel to house much-needed staff for summer.

The Last Resort houses 10 of its staff who could not find rentals in town.