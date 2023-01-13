Jailed Kaikōura café owner refused to discuss alternative sentences, says judge

Sharon Rayner, left, outside her café Bean Me Up in Kaikōura’s West End.

A café owner in Kaikōura jailed for breaching the Food Act gave the judge no other option, according to his sentencing decision.

Bean Me Up owner Sharon Gertrude Rayner was imprisoned in December for two months for operating without a food control plan, and against an order from a food safety officer, between December 2, 2021 and April 14, 2022.

Normally people prosecuted under the Food Act are validly licenced but have poor food quality or practices. In Rayner’s case, however, she had deregistered her own food plan, making her own business illegal. Yet she continued to operate, despite being ordered to stop.

In a sentencing document obtained this week, Judge Quentin Hix said he had hoped to avoid “the worst outcome”, but Rayner had consistently refused to discuss alternatives to jail, leaving Judge Hix no other option, he said.

EMMA DANGERFIELD/Stuff Bean Me Up’s registered food control plan covered its café, food cart, pictured here in 2016, and a van.

Selling food in breach of the Food Act had a maximum sentence of two years’ imprisonment, and/or a fine of $100,000. The lesser charge of failing to comply with an order from a food safety officer had a maximum penalty of a fine of $50,000.

Rayner had been complying with the Food Act by registering her food control plans with the Kaikōura District Council, most recently in September 2021. But she emailed two months later asking the council to deregister her plan.

The council did as she asked, advising that would make selling food at her café, food cart and van illegal.

However, a food safety officer visiting on December 2 saw the café was still operating. He ordered Rayner to immediately stop preparing and selling food, and to register a food control plan.

Rayner told the officer she was “out of the system”, “would not contract with the government” and “would continue to operate and will not pay any fines”.

Officials confirmed on six more visits that the café continued operating, in breach of the Food Act.

STUFF Kaikōura is a resilient town, but has been hit hard - first by a massive earthquake on November 14, 2016, and then by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rayner told council staff she “does not consent”, “does not contract”, “is not a legal person”, and that “statutory regulations only apply with my consent”, phrases commonly used in the sovereign citizen phenomenon in which people refuse to accept government authority.

The charges were laid in May 2022, but Rayner did not turn up to court, so a warrant to arrest was issued.

She appeared later that morning and deemed not guilty pleas were entered. She did not turn up to court on July 15, nor August 26, so a formal proof hearing was held in her absence.

The court found the evidence proved the charges. Judge Hix ordered a minute of the proceedings be provided to Rayner, and also ordered a pre-sentencing report to look at Rayner’s sentencing options.

Rayner’s sentencing was originally scheduled for December 1 in the Kaikōura District Court, but she failed to appear. A warrant was issued for her arrest and the sentencing was held on December 2 instead.

Supplied Sharon Rayner is brought to Kaikōura District Court for sentencing in December.

Judge Quentin Hix said Rayner had refused help to get a lawyer, and he had asked repeatedly if she needed time to get a pre-sentencing report prepared, but she repeatedly declined to answer, insisting that the court first address her denial of the court’s jurisdiction.

But Judge Hix had already rejected her argument in a previous court case, he said.

Rayner was fined $300 by Judge Hix eight months earlier, for breaching the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act by failing to display a Covid-19 QR code in 2021. Judge Hix had rejected her defence, saying she could not pick and choose which legal system suited her best.

Judge Hix said in December he had hoped to avoid “the worst outcome for this case” by issuing the August minute to Rayner, encouraging “meaningful dialogue”, alongside his order for her to get a pre-sentencing report.

“Sharon Gertrude has simply refused and declined to engage with the process at every turn,” Judge Hix said.

“In the circumstances I just cannot see any other alternative but to proceed with sentencing today, so I am going to do that.

“Any other penalty short of imprisonment in my view is just not going to be practical or effective ... Sharon Gertrude has already said she is not going to pay a fine.”

The prosecution said sentencing should start at 12 months’ imprisonment, saying it was the only case the council was aware of in which someone actively deregistered and then carried on trading “directly in defiance” of the law.

But Judge Hix said 12 months was too high. Her business was small, there was no evidence of poor food quality or practice, Rayner had behaved respectfully in court, and she had no previous convictions, he said.

He convicted Rayner and sentenced her to two months’ imprisonment.