ANZ offers assistance to customers affected by Cyclone Hale

ANZ customers affected by the extreme weather may be eligible for short-term funding, the suspension of loan repayments, and early access to term deposits.

ANZ announced an assistance package for businesses affected by the extreme weather events in Tairāwhiti, Gisborne and the Coromandel Peninsula.

Cyclone Hale swept across New Zealand on Tuesday and brought significant rain to the eastern North Island before moving to other parts of the country.

MetService said Gisborne, Coromandel and parts of Northland had “exceptional falls” on Tuesday, and the storm was not done with concerns shifting to rising rivers on the east coast.

ANZ managing director of business, Lorraine Mapu, said the bank wanted to offer support to customers affected by the severe weather event.

“We’re offering targeted assistance for business customers, like temporary overdraft facilities and the ability to defer loan repayments, to take some of the financial pressure off, so people can focus on the bigger issues they are dealing with right now,” Mapu said.

ANZ customers affected by the weather may be eligible for a range of measures such as short-term funding to assist them to cope financially with unexpected costs arising from extreme weather, or the suspension or reducing loan principal repayments.

Customers instances of particular hardship may have the notice period of their term deposit funds waived to give them access to their capital.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff The effects of Cyclone Hale have caused heavy rain to fill Waitohi River under Canterbury St in Picton.

Business loans that needed to be restructured due to the impacts of extreme weather would have fees waived.

“We can explore a range of other options for customers under financial pressure, and we’d encourage people to get in touch early, so we can see how we can help,” Mapu said.

Since making landfall on the east coast of the North Island on Tuesday, Cyclone Hale has moved south, causing power outages, slips, and major flooding at it has moved across the country.