Salon owner 'frustrated' after water pipe bursts for fourth time in three weeks

The owner of an Auckland hair salon that flooded with hot water after a water pipe burst on Tuesday, says it's the fourth time its happened in under a month.

Top Hair in Newmarket was set to open its doors at 10am on Tuesday, but at 9.45am, “the roof collapsed and the heavens poured with hot water”.

Erin Qian​, a friend of the owner who was in store at the time, said ​it started with “a few drips and then the roof started collapsing in pieces”.

“The steam from the burst pipe was so hot it felt like a sauna,” she said.

There were no clients in store at the time, just Qian and Top Hair owner David Zhou​​.

Zhou​ said he was feeling “incredibly frustrated” as this was the fourth time in three weeks the pipe had burst.

“It happened twice in December, before and after Christmas. We then had a leak on January 6 before the [latest incident].

Erin Qian/Supplied Top Hair owner David Zhou said it would cost thousands to repair all the equipment damaged.

“The previous times the pipe leaked were quite bad.

“The entire floor was flooded and it was affecting a big area. There were also customers in store on all three of those occasions.”

He said he worked around it, walking on wet tiles, and used a bucket to catch water leaking from the ceiling.

“The ceiling would fall into pieces and drop. It was not pleasant, but no-one was injured.”

Zhou said he contacted the body corporate management team of L & Y Holdings and was sent the contact details of a plumber.

David Zhou/Supplied The pipe first leaked on December 18 while customers were still in store. (Photo taken on December 18)

”The plumber came and the pipes were temporarily fixed, but then it happened again and again. It was incredibly frustrating.”

He said Tuesday’s burst was the worst of the four, as he was forced to close for the day.

“It will take at least three months until we re-open, and It’s going to cost at least $70,000-80,000 to repair all the equipment damaged from the hot water.”

Zhou said his insurance would likely cover the damage, but not the loss of profit.

Twenty clients had their upcoming appointments cancelled, Zhou said.

“We were finally starting to see the volume of customers we had before Covid-19 and now this has happened and I’m really heartbroken,” he said.

Zhou said plumbers visited the salon on Wednesday and he was hopeful the pipe would be replaced.

A spokesperson for the body corporate management team at L & Y Holdings said it was aware Tuesday had been the fourth time the pipe had leaked.

”Plumbers have done an inspection of what happened on Tuesday, and as far as we know, the leak has stopped, but we haven’t yet seen the report.

“There are no further updates I can tell you at this stage.”