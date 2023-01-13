Well-known Wellington restaurant cuts hours as hospo industry struggles with lack of staff

Antonio Cacace is struggling to find the staff to keep La Bella Italia open in the evenings.

After 26 years serving Italian food, La Bella Italia is reluctantly reducing its hours – citing a lack of staff.

Director Antonio Cacace​ said the Lower Hutt business had to “adapt” to a world “where hospitality staff across New Zealand, and in other countries” are in short supply.

The restaurant will open during the day from Wednesdays to Sundays but will no longer be open during the evenings. It will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays for the foreseeable future.

Although the business is doing well, he said the staff needed to provide “the authentic Italian experience” cannot be found.

Finding staff is a major problem across the Wellington region with Trade Me listing 220 hospitality jobs, including 77 for chefs. Some employers are offering bonuses to entice applicants.

A “busy, Italian inner city restaurant” is offering up to $80,000 for an experienced Italian chef.

Quinn’s Post Tavern, in Upper Hutt, “urgently” needs a chef and is paying up to $35 an hour.

A number of retirement villages are also looking for chefs, including Summerset which is offering a 40% allowance for weekend work, free health insurance and a paid day off on your birthday.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Antonio Cacace can no longer source chefs from Italy. An experienced Italian chef can earn $80,000 per annum.

Nationwide there are 408 chef vacancies listed on Trade Me. Seek has 115 jobs for chefs in Wellington.

Cacace said he was “saddened” to reduce opening hours but the reality was he had no choice.

“At least” another 15 staff are required to keep open in the evenings and he cannot attract new staff.

Since Covid struck, 24 of his 40 staff had left, most going to non-hospitality careers with more friendly hours.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI La Bella Italia has been a popular destination for 26 years.

Finding chefs with the necessary skills and experience was particularly challenging.

“I can’t have a chef in my kitchen that has three months’ experience in Subway, no disrespect to Subway, or a year with McDonald's.”

In the past he had relied heavily on bringing in chefs from Italy but with a worldwide shortage of chefs, that is no longer possible.

His only option is to only open during the daytime as that is the best way to keep his staff.

Wellington Hospitality board member Jeremy Smith​ said that in his 20 years in the business, he had never seen it as bad as it is now.

“Finding chefs is incredibly difficult and getting chefs into the country is still not easy.”

He said the current situation was damaging to “Brand New Zealand” and predicted the situation would only get worse.

Visitors, such as those in Wellington from cruise ships, expected high quality service and food, and when they don’t get it, they complained.

Supplied Wellington Hospitality board member Jeremy Smith believes the lack of chefs is damaging New Zealand’s reputation.

For Rakesh Tailor​ who manages Great India on Manners St, the problem is not finding chefs but finding front of house staff.

He is trying to fill three vacancies and this week approached Student Job Search hoping to attract students.

Normally vacancies would get 10 or 12 responses but he is finding it is not uncommon to get none.

Prospective employees were in a strong position and many were unwilling to work weekends, he said.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Antonio Cacace, owner of La Bella Italia in Lower Hutt, cannot find enough staff to keep his restaurant open in the evenings.

For Cacace his worry is that he will lose loyal customers.

“I am having to turn people away, what if they had come from Upper Hutt or Porirua.”

He hoped that people will once again want to work in hospitality but said in the current climate, running a business like his was hard work.

“It has been tough, very tough.”