BNZ has brought back sale targets for frontline staff, four years after they were abandoned

Bank of New Zealand is defending its decision to set sales targets for its bankers.

Bank of New Zealand has reintroduced sales targets for frontline bankers, sparking concerns staff will be under pressure to sell products and services that customers don’t want or need.

The targets, introduced late last year, have prompted protests within the bank, and led BNZ staff to complain anonymously.

First Union said bank sales targets led to worse service for customers, “while making life a misery for staff”.

BNZ's frontline staff have been set minimum targets for recommending products and services to customers, and minimum “conversion” rates for the proportion of those recommendations that must turn into actual sales.

In 2018 and 2019, banks phased out bonuses for frontline staff linked to hitting sales targets after criticism from the Reserve Bank and the Financial Markets Authority, which said they worked against customers' interests.

But BNZ defended its targets saying none of the changes “involved a reintroduction of sales targets linked to incentives”.

A BNZ spokesperson said its staff were set clear goals, so they knew “what success looks like”.

But First Union general secretary Dennis Maga said sales targets, even without incentives, led to pressure on staff to “up-sell” products and services to customers who may not need them.

Stuff First Union general secretary Dennis Maga says sales targets can be a problem.

Staff who failed to hit their targets faced risks to their employment prospects, he said.

BNZ said feedback from its frontline staff had been “positive”, but one of two bankers who contacted Stuff said there was “a massive disconnect between management and frontline staff”.

Stuff has agreed not to name them because the bank’s code of conduct bans employees from talking to the media, or posting anything negative on social media about the bank, and they could lose their jobs if identified.

“Management have advised that this isn't sales targets-related, however frontline staff think otherwise. Management get angry when frontline staff voice their concerns and feedback,” the banker said.

“Frontline staff are becoming unethical towards customers as they have pressure to meet these scorecards and to avoid being performance-managed are pressuring customers with unnecessary products.”

BNZ assigns a grading to each worker based on their roles and expertise.

Bankers at levels one to three are employed to help customers manage their basic banking needs, but must identify potential sales opportunities for revenue-earning products like credit cards and insurance, and refer customers to colleagues who can sell them.

“They have to provide five referrals a week with a 50% conversion rate. They are potential home loans, credit cards, insurance, the whole works,” one of the bankers said.

A 50% conversion rate meant half of the referrals had to result in a sale.

“If they don’t provide five referrals a week on a regular basis, they will be performance-managed,” the staffer said.

Late last year, it was revealed that one in five bankers in the National Australia Bank group, which owns BNZ, were undergoing “coaching or other remedial actions”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Financial Markets Authority chief executive Rob Everett and Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr deliver the findings of their joint review into the conduct and culture of banks in New Zealand. First published in 2018.

Bankers at level four to seven, who can handle loan applications, must have eight “quality” customer conversations per week, with half of them being full “financial health checks”, an internal BNZ document stamped “private” shows.

They must make two referrals a week to Partners Life (a life insurance company that supplies insurance to BNZ customers) and two product or service recommendations per financial health check, with at least a quarter resulting in sales.

They must achieve three lending applications per week, with half leading to a loan being made.

Mobile mortgage managers have also been set sales targets, as have team leaders and regional managers.

BNZ’s “people leaders” are responsible for ensuring their juniors hit their sales targets.

supplied BNZ staff have been issued with a guide including sales targets, and not all are happy.

They must have at least 80% of their team hitting their sales and referral targets.

Over the team leaders sit BNZ’s “heads of region”, who must meet “revenue, expenses, and product sales/referral targets” for their regions.

One of the two bankers said the introduction of the sales targets was heavily spun by the bank.

The message was, “we’re not bringing back sales targets to increase profits. It’s just a way of measuring things’, which is of course, complete horseshit,” the banker said.

“The targets in the past artificially influenced the way in which staff engaged with customers. They were taken away for very good reasons. I’m sorry to see them come back.”

BNZ’s guide to its workers tells them they need to “proactively manage risk by focusing on what must go right to protect our customers and colleagues”.

ASB, Westpac and ANZ said they did not have sales or referral targets.

Maga said BNZ did not need sales targets as the bank had just posted a record profit of $1.4 billion in the year September 30.

“We’re in the process of consulting with our members on this issue, and will continue to oppose predatory tactics that lead to pressure-selling and end up only benefitting the banks themselves, who have continued to make massive profits over recent years despite the law change and the pandemic,” he said.