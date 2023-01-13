Landlord ordered to pay $201k for bloody mattresses and rats faces liquidation

If you have a problem with a tenant or landlord, you can go to the Tenancy Tribunal for help.

An application has been lodged to put Auckland landlord Mauri Ora Limited into liquidation.

The company was ordered to pay $201,000 last year after an investigation found tenants had to deal with blood stained mattresses, needles and a “rat room”.

The application was filed in the High Court in Auckland on November 22 by Yi Lin.

Tenancy Tribunal documents show during 2022 Mauri Ora was ordered to pay Lin, or a company representing Lin, over $25,000 for rent arrears, building repairs, rubbish removal, meth testing and water rates.

The payments relate to a property in the Auckland suburb of Flatbush.

In the first tribunal decision, dated March 11​, Mauri Ora was ruled to be the tenant of the property, and ordered to pay $19,140 to Lin for rent arrears, water rates and tribunal filing fees.

A request by Mauri Ora for name suppression was rejected.

In a separate decision relating to the same property, dated May 16​, the tribunal ruled Mauri Ora must pay Ashton NZ Property Limited, as agent for Lin, $6508 for meth testing and cleaning, the repair of walls, and the removal of rubbish that consisted of the tenant’s contaminated belongings.

“The walls of the property were substantially and intentionally damaged during the tenancy,” the decision notes.

“The premises were also contaminated with methamphetamine during the tenancy.”

A note on the Companies Office register states Mauri Ora failed to file an annual return, and action was now being taken to remove the company from the register.

Lin’s solicitor has been contacted with a request for comment.

In October it was reported the Tenancy Compliance and Investigations Team (TCIT), from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, successfully took three cases to the Tenancy Tribunal on behalf of 18 tenants across five properties managed by Mauri Ora, resulting in the order to pay $201,000.

All tenancies had instances of bonds not being lodged, unlawful clauses in tenancy agreements, and other breaches of the Residential Tenancies Act, TCIT national manager Brett Wilson​ said.

At a property in Glen Eden there was rubbish inside and out, a rat infestation and an exposed septic tank that was accessible to children.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The application to put Mauri Ora Limited into liquidation was filed in the High Court in Auckland in November.

At a Sandringham property, the tenants and their children were living on the floor in a communal thoroughfare after Mauri Ora failed to repair a burst pipe in their unit.

The tribunal adjudicator ordered a full refund of the rent they had paid.

Another property in the suburb of Mt Albert had a garage, which was unlawfully turned into four cramped bedsits where up to six people were living.

Mauri Ora had appealed two of the decisions, which would be heard at the Auckland District Court.