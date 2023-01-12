National says ministers should have done more as alarm grows over CO2 shortage

The shortage of dry ice has come at a time when strawberry and cherry production peaks.

Cargo companies are sounding the alarm over a shortage of “dry ice” that has followed an outage at the country’s only commercial producer of carbon dioxide.

Rosemarie Dawson, chief executive of the Customs Brokers and Freight Forwarders Federation (CBAFF), said several members had voiced concerns and described the shortage as “a big issue”.

Dawson said dry ice, which is the solid form of carbon dioxide, was essential for the transportation of perishable products, including fruit, fish, meat and medical supplies that needed to be chilled.

Concerns over the availability of carbon dioxide had been bubbling away following the decision to close the Marsden Point oil refinery, which had been the country’s biggest supplier until it was decommissioned in March.

They came to a head following two outages at a plant operated by Todd Energy at Kapuni, which is the only remaining commercial supplier of “food grade” carbon dioxide.

The latest outage, which began just before Christmas, was due to a safety-related concern at the plant.

While it is expected to be temporary, Todd has not given a date by which it expects production to resume.

Horticultural companies, which use carbon dioxide to promote the growth of plants in greenhouses, have warned the latest outage is reducing the supply of tomatoes and peppers and pushing up their price.

Dawson said the problem for its members was that the cost of dry ice had risen from $5 a kilo to $18, “if it can be obtained”.

National Party energy spokesperson Stuart Smith suggested cherry and strawberry growers that needed to chill fruit for export were particularly effected by the lack of dry ice, given this was their period of peak production.

While carbon dioxide can be imported in cylinders at a price, Dawson said there was also an international shortage to content with.

One CBAFF member had been advised by distributor BOC they could no longer receive orders of dry ice that they needed to transport yoghurt cultures around the country, she said.

“They are relying on reusing dry ice that comes in with imports from Denmark, but it's already depleted from the five-day transit.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF National Party energy spokesperson Stuart Smith says the Government should have planned for an event such as the outage at the Kapuni carbon dioxide plant.

Another said they had a freight shipment delayed due to a “chronic shortage” of dry ice and were aware of several others that could not be loaded from a handling facility, Dawson said.

One member said the issue was going to affect the transport of vaccines and other temperature-controlled medical supplies, she said.

Smith noted Energy Minister Megan Woods had been warned by officials that the domestic supply of carbon dioxide would be significantly affected by the closure of the Marsden refinery.

He said it should have done more to ensure the country had “sufficient supply chains” to deal with unplanned outages, such as the one at Todd’s Kapuni plant.

In 2021, National recommended investigating the possibility of mothballing rather than decommissioning the refinery, with a view to ensuring it could be brought back online to refine oil in the event of a broader fuel crisis.

Carbon dioxide had been produced as a by-product of the refining process.

Smith also said the Government had hastened the closure of the refinery by signalling it expected ACC to reduce its investment in fossil fuel businesses, such as the refinery’s operator.

The Government has been approached for comment.