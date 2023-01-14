Restaurants nationwide are struggling to make ends meet - here's why

Restaurants, bars and cafes are helping each other out as the staffing shortage continues to upset rosters. Even friends and family are helping out. (Video first published August 5, 2022)

Restaurants nationwide are taking drastic measures to stay afloat as the hospitality industry faces a raft of issues.

Staffing shortages, a slow return of migrants and food price increases have forced restaurants to find new ways to stay afloat.

So if you see your local restaurant operating differently than usual, here are some of the issues that are making running a restaurant tough at the moment.

READ MORE:

* Lack of staff and sheer exhaustion forces some restaurants to take extended Christmas break

* Hospo 'addiction' to cheap migrant labour could force the closure of businesses unable to afford NZ workers

* Thousands of restaurateurs turn out the lights



Short staffing:

Lower Hutt restaurant La Bella Italia was the latest restaurant to be forced to cut down its opening hours due to a lack of staff.

Despite the popular restaurant being successful in its community, director Antonio Cacace​ said there was just not enough staff to keep it open full time.

The restaurant will no longer be open during the evenings, and will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays for the foreseeable future.

The issue of short staffing is hurting restaurants throughout the country. The Restaurant’s Association estimated New Zealand was short 30,000 hospitality workers.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Antonio Cacace, owner of La Bella Italia in Lower Hutt, says his Italian restaurant will limit its service to daytime due to a shortage of experienced and professional staff.

Restaurant’s Association chief executive Marisa Bidois​ said the single biggest issue for restaurants was access to skilled labour.

“Unfortunately staffing levels are at crisis point with businesses unable to access the labour they need. This ultimately impacts revenues as businesses need to restrict their opening hours to compensate for the lack of staff,” Bidois said.

Staff shortages were hampering growth across the industry, and was particularly hurting businesses in the regions, she said.

“It’s important that we have sufficient staff, so we can give our visitors a great hospitality experience when they come to New Zealand. We need the staff to be able to capitalise on increasing visitor numbers, otherwise it is a missed opportunity.”

Immigration:

Throughout last year the industry urged the Government to allow more workers into the country to help relieve critical staffing shortages. But despite over 40,000 working holiday visa holders either having arrived or having been approved to work in New Zealand since the borders opened, many businesses have yet to see the impact of new workers.

Jan Rae​, co-owner of Wai Hospitality Group which operates three restaurants in Queenstown, said people on working holiday visas were not arriving in droves. Her restaurants were having to turn away hundreds of customers each night because they were so short-staffed, and could only open five days a week instead of seven.

“My heart breaks here because it's destroying the Queenstown brand, it's almost destroying New Zealand's brand as well.”

Bidois​ said current immigration policy had been “restrictive” and had made it hard for businesses to bring workers in.

Supplied Restaurant’s Association chief executive Marisa Bidois says the single biggest issue for restaurants is access to skilled labour.

Inflation:

Food price inflation has drastically increased the prices of people’s supermarket shop, and restaurants have also taken a hit.

Chris Sinclair, the owner of Tony’s Restaurant and Bar in West Auckland, said higher food prices had caused him to struggle financially and to seek medical help for his stress levels.

Sinclair said he was paying $45 for 20 litres of oil last February, but six months later it cost $70-$80. Other staples such as lettuce, butter, and meat had also skyrocketed in price, he said. “This is the worst it has ever been. There are so many [eateries] that have closed and big name restaurants as well.”

He increased his menu prices by 10% in July, but said it would not cover the increase in food costs, which were about 40%.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Chris Sinclair has owned the popular Tony's Restaurant in Henderson for 37 years. The business has lost more than $500,000 due to prolonged Covid-19 restrictions and now he says he is on the verge of losing it all.

Other restaurants were having to substitute menu items or absorb the costs as the rising price of food put pressure on the sector.

Upokoina George-Yates, manager of Churly's Brewpub & Eatery in Auckland, said creeping costs were a challenge.

And although the restaurant kept its menu seasonal, it had still had to make changes to cut costs.

“For certain green produce we’ve moved from sourcing from larger suppliers like Produce Company, to smaller local producers whose pricing is far more tenable but can only supply in larger formats,” George-Yates said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Upokoina George-Yates, manager of Churly's Brewpub & Eatery in Auckland, says creeping costs are a challenge, especially over the past six months.

Bidois said annual food price increased 10.1% in November to a 14-year high.

But restaurant meals had only increased 7.5%, which meant many businesses were eating the costs.

“Margins in the hospitality industry are deceptively low, with an average between just 4% to 7%. There isn’t a lot of wiggle-room there.

“Our sector is being pushed to the brink.”