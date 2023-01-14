Childcare operation Porse has nine licences suspended after complaints

Rainbow Corner managing director Rrahul Dosshi says his operation is the victim of a vendetta.

The Ministry of Education has suspended nine licences used by nationwide operator Porse for home-based childcare until it resolves several complaints.

Porse operates as the umbrella administrator for about 1000 childcare educators around the country who offer care for children in their own homes. The educators are contractors and are each allowed up to four children under five years of age. They operate under Ministry of Education licences held by Porse and charge between $5 and $10 an hour per child.

Porse managing director and owner Rrahul Dosshi said the ministry had suspended two licences in Canterbury and two in Auckland under which about 36 educators operated. He was unable to give precise figures but over 120 families could be affected.

However, the Ministry of Education’s acting operations manager Helen Hurst said the ministry had, after complaints, found Porse’s home care service was in breach of regulations which resulted in three licences in Christchurch and six licences in Auckland being suspended.

READ MORE:

* Early childhood education provider Creators@Home closes after losing licences

* Childcare services provide piece of mind for essential workers during lockdown

* High demand for caregivers to assist essential workers with family needs

* Childcare centres expected to be 'flexible' about fees during lockdown, Education Minister says



“Porse has been provided with a specified time by which to respond. Depending on the individual contractual arrangements between Porse and home educators, home educators may be able to continue to operate,” she said.

Dosshi said an “anonymous” complaint was made at the end of last year and Porse had been asked for material about five or six items.

He described the complaint as “malicious” and said it was part of a “personal vendetta”. He did not know what the complaint alleged as he had not been told.

“They want to malign the brand and make things hard which is unethical. We will follow the process but have nothing to hide,” he said.

Suspension of licences was “standard” practice when a complaint was made. His business had operated for 27 years and had done nothing but good, he said.

“Why would I do anything different. My reputation speaks for me,” he said.

He said the educators could continue working as they were still getting paid their fees, an incentive from Porse and a Work and Income subsidy.

However, Stuff understands at least one educator in Christchurch has joined another organisation so they could operate under a licence. It’s understood the educators could still carry on providing a service as babysitters.

Work and Income, which pays a childcare subsidy to Porse for qualifying families, had been alerted about the suspensions and payments were stopped until the investigation concluded, Dosshi said.

Unsplash Porse operates as the umbrella administrator for about 1000 childcare educators around the country who offer care for children in their own homes (file photo).

“We are bearing the cost and are passing through an amount equal to the subsidy,” he said.

Porse still had about 45 licences and another group he owned had 20, he said. The company sometimes surrendered licences when they were no longer needed.

A problem with paying contractors over the holiday period was a separate issue.

If you have information to add to this story please email martin.vanbeynen@stuff.co.nz in confidence.

In the past Porse had collected payments from parents and then paid the money to the contractors. It cost the company about $300,000 a year for no monetary return but it helped contractors who sometimes had problems with parents paying.

The system was run by an outside contractor which had IT issues over the break and failed to make the usual payments.

“In summary everyone has now been paid,” he said.

Most contractors had understood the problem but “a handful” had gone “rabid”.

“I’ve got over a hundred emails from educators saying “thank you so much”. We really feel sorry about half a dozen educators have got grumpy about this.”

He had decided to terminate the arrangement of 25 years and parents would have to pay contractors directly.

“That takes me out of the equation completely. If the IT company we use has a problem with their systems I’m not taking the flak for them.”