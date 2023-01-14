No tenants paid in Mauri Ora case involving filthy rental properties

If you have a problem with a tenant or landlord, you can go to the Tenancy Tribunal for help.

None of the tenants owed money by Auckland landlord Mauri Ora Limited have been paid, despite the Tenancy Tribunal ordering the company to pay out $201,000.

The order was made following an investigation by the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) Tenancy Compliance and Investigations Team that revealed “harrowing” evidence of unsafe, filthy and crowded, unconsented rental properties.

In a separate decision dated October 31, the tribunal noted that despite promoting itself as a charitable organisation, Mauri Ora was in fact a commercial property management company that “clearly targets beneficiaries”.

Mauri Ora is facing liquidation, following an application filed in the High Court in Auckland on November 22 by another landlord, Yi Lin, who the tribunal has ordered Mauri Ora to pay over $25,000 for rent arrears, building repairs, rubbish removal, meth testing and water rates.

Despite the similarity in name to Crown agency Kainga Ora, which provides social rental housing, Mauri Ora is a private business under the directorship and ownership of Hung Chiun Ju.

The MBIE case was taken on behalf of 18 tenants across five properties managed by Mauri Ora.

Brett Wilson, who is national manager of compliance and investigation at MBIE, confirmed no money had been paid on behalf of the tenants.

Google Street View/Stuff A Tenancy Tribunal case take by a resident of this St Leonards Rd property in Kelston resulted in Mauri Ora being told to pay a tenant $6550.

“MBIE continues to pursue all options available to it to enforce the tribunal’s orders,” Wilson said.

Despite Mauri Ora appealing two of the tribunal decisions, Wilson said there was no stay on the tribunal orders, and they remained enforceable.

MBIE’s lawyers could look at various options to recover money owed to the tenants, including filing bankruptcy or liquidation proceedings against the company with a view of taking assets, and working through the District Court civil enforcement procedures.

The most suitable actions would depend on factors such as the level of co-operation from Mauri Ora and the property owner, Ji Shen, who was also named in the tribunal orders, Wilson said.

After a two-day hearing in early August, the tribunal ordered Mauri Ora to pay $187,750 in exemplary damages and $13,813 in compensation.

In the case, one property in the Auckland suburb of Sandringham was found to have needles and other drug paraphernalia amongst piles of rubbish, broken windows and mattresses with blood stains from previous tenants.

One unoccupied room was blocked off by towels and referred to as the “rat room”.

At the property, tenants and their children were living on the floor in a communal thoroughfare after Mauri Ora failed to repair a burst pipe in their unit.

Google Street View Mauri Ora managed this Sainsbury Rd in Mount Albert, Auckland, where a tenant was awarded $1000 by the Tenancy Tribunal in exemplary damages, after the company failed to lodge their bond.

The tribunal adjudicator ordered a full refund of the rent they had paid, and the property was found not to comply with fire safety requirements, Fire and Emergency New Zealand ound.

At another property in Glen Eden there was rubbish inside and out, missing locks, a rat infestation, handles missing on kitchen taps, blocked sinks, no smoke alarms and an exposed septic tank that was accessible to children.

The property was described as “essentially unliveable” by the tribunal adjudicator, and the tenants preferred to move to emergency accommodation rather than stay there.

Another property in the suburb of Mt Albert was a two-storey home with five bedrooms upstairs, a self-contained two-bedroom flat downstairs, and a garage, which was unlawfully turned into four cramped bedsits where up to six people were living.

An Auckland Council senior projects specialist told the tribunal that smells at the property ranged from musty through pungent to offensive.

There were no working smoke alarms, no fire or emergency evacuation scheme, no illuminated exit signs and no emergency lighting or backup system. All the rooms the inspectors could access were poorly lit and unventilated.

Google Street View A Tenancy Tribunal case take by a resident of this Lynn Rd in Bayview resulted in Mauri Ora being told to pay a tenant $7930.

The tribunal also found that Mauri Ora failed to lodge bonds on 16 occasions. The company was ordered to refund $5400 in bonds to three tenants, and lodge $22,380 worth of bonds with MBIE’s Bond Centre for 14 tenants.

Wilson said in September 2022 his team received appeal notices in relation to three decisions of the Tenancy Tribunal that related to Mauri Ora.

An appeals hearing was scheduled for April 27 in the Auckland District Court.

Other decisions against Mauri Ora

As well as the two tribunal cases taken by Lin, Mauri Ora was also named in three other decisions during 2022.

In one, which involved a tenant at a Lynn Rd property in Bayview, the company was told to refund the tenants $7930, including $3780 in refunded rent, and $1250 in exemplary damages for failing to lodge the tenant’s bond.

At another property on Sainsbury Rd in Mount Albert, Mauri Ora was again ordered to pay exemplary damages to the tenant of $1000 to failure to lodge their bond.

In this decision, the tribunal noted the company advertises itself on social media as: “We are all about giving people second chances and help those who are in need of a place to stay.”

“Despite the ostensibly charitable self-promotion, in fact the company is running a commercial property management company,” the tribunal found.

“Rooms are rented at market rates (around $360 per room).

“The company clearly targets beneficiaries as the standard tenancy agreement requires payment direct from the Ministry of Social Development to the landlord.”

In a third decision, relating to a property on St Leonards Rd in Kelston, Mauri Ora was ordered to pay the tenant $500 for unlawful entry, $2500 for failure to maintain the property and $750 for failure to lodge the bond.

Mauri Ora was also ordered to refund the tenant’s bond of $2800, resulting in a total payment to the tenant of $6550.