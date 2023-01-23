Family faces $450 a week jump in homeloan payments

The O'Sullivan's have cancelled almost every subscription they have, stopped KiwiSaver contributions, and might sell their car to keep up with their rising mortgage repayments

The O’Sullivan’s home loan interest rate will jump from 3.5% to nearly 7% at the end of February​, increasing their payments roughly $450 per week​.

Rory​ O’Sullivan says the jump has makes repayments almost unaffordable, and after cancelling almost every subscription and membership, the next step may be selling the family car.

With about half of home loan debt set to re-fix in the next year, the O’Sullivan’s are not alone is facing large increases to their repayments, and the scale of their increase was also not unusual, with Westpac forecasting an $800-a-fortnight mortgage increase for recent buyers of homes in Auckland.

“We have been scrambling through our budget on Sorted.co.nz and spreadsheets to see what we can do,” Rory O’Sullivan said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The family bought their home in the North Shore suburb of Birkdale in 2021, before prices hit their peak, paying a little over $1.13 million at auction.

“It’s an incredible increase in our outgoings just to keep a roof over our head.

“It took us six months to find a house we absolutely love, and we absolutely do not want to leave.”

In preparation, he and his wife Harriet cancelled their gym memberships last year, the Apple TV, Spotify, XBox and Audible subscriptions have gone, and the couple have stopped making contributions to their KiwiSavers.

The couple have even started making their own washing powder.

“It’s not ideal, you don’t want to pause your KiwiSaver in the short term, but to get over this blip, then that’s something we have to do at the moment.”

The couple have also shopped about for cheaper insurance and service providers, and moved their children to a new, cheaper childcare.

”That was heartbreaking, frankly,” he said.

The family are also having to strictly budget to keep up with repayments, and are feeding themselves and their two boys for $300 a week.

“There are plenty of treats in there that won’t be in the shopping cart any more,” he said.

“Since we bought the house we have paid down some equity in the two years, but that doesn’t really count for anything when interest rates go up.”

Beating the next interest rate rise

Fearful the next official cash rate (OCR) decision in February might push rates higher, the O’Sullivan plan to re-fix early.

They sold their home in the UK to buy their first in New Zealand but still required a $920,000 mortgage.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr is expected to increase the official cash rate again in February.

The O’Sullivan have two boys, aged two and four, and Rory said hiding the stress from them was a priority.

“It’s once the boys go to bed that we reset our minds into stress mode.”

The pair also have debt on two credit cards, one of which they have been able to refix at a lower rate.

Lulled by low interest rates

Rory O’Sullivan admits they were lulled into a false sense of security by the rock-bottom interest rates introduced during Covid-19.

The pair have had their car, a modern Haval H9, valued to possibly sell it.

The pair were determined not to go onto interest only, but had spoken to a second tier lender in case they cannot keep up with repayments.

“The idea of not paying principal, you just end up paying more interest over time,” Rory said.

Rory said the second tier lender had offered to combine debts into a single account and were willing to hold the family on interest-only, but the interest rate would jump to just over 8%.

How refixing is affecting Kiwis

CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said Reserve Bank data suggests 49% of mortgage debt would need to be refixed in the year to the end of November, and another 10% are on floating rates.

“We don’t know for sure what the rate rise will be, as we don’t know when those fixed loans were originally taken out. It could have been 12 months ago, or 2 years ago, or 5 years ago,” Davidson said.

“Most would probably have been within the past year, but we can’t say for sure.”

Davidson estimated it would be pretty typical for somebody repricing during 2023 to see their rates rise 2% to 3%.

“By way of example, if somebody took out a one-year fix in early 2022 (about 3.5%) and repriced in the next few months onto 6.5%, the mortgage payment per fortnight per $100,00 of debt on a 30-year term, would go from about $207 to $292.

“So if they had say a $500,000 loan, annual payments would rise from around $26,900 to $37,900.”

Advice from a financial adviser

Rod Schubert, managing director of Rod Schubert Financial Advice, said struggling homeowners should not panic because “you do not lose money on an asset that is not liquidated, it is simply a paper figure”.

“We are having conversations regularly with clients that have not grasped the sheer magnitude of rate changes,” he said.

For those who thought they needed to sell, and especially those that have purchased in recent history, he recommended talking to a trusted financial adviser for options.

“Sometimes a conversation can change the course of events.”

KiwiSaver hardship withdrawals were an option but had a high threshold.

“One of the basic acid tests to these assessments is proving your living costs exceed your income sources.”

Supplied Rod Schubert, managing director of Rod Schubert Financial Advice said repayment holidays only resulted in debt being higher when they ended.

Whether going interest-only was a good option depended on individual circumstances, but he did recommend the option above a repayment holiday, which generally lasted between one and three months.

“Repayment holidays mean that your debt will be higher when the holiday finishes than when you applied. All situations are different though, and a holiday may be required.”

Those refixing in the near future should be looking to do it before February, when the OCR was likely to rise again.

“I believe people should be acting yesterday on any re-fix dates coming up within the next 90 days, but especially within 60 days, where most bank financiers can lock in new terms,” he said.

“There is volatility within the rate market and waiting may cause higher costs.”

Schubert said situations like the O’Sullivan’s and stricter lending criteria under the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act had resulted in a spike in people turning to second tier lenders.

“Our motto is firmly to look at main banks as a first port of call, as the cost is naturally lower with main banks. However, with the tightness still present around the nature of applications accepted by banks and general tightness in lending policy, non-bank options are front of mind for our advisory.