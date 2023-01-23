Bracing for impact: Retailers prepare more discounting to entice shoppers in a tough year ahead

Economists expect the effects of a recession to be felt mid-year.

Rebecca Baylis, owner of baby goods retailer Hatch Bay & Child, is one of thousands of retailers bracing for impact as shoppers pullback on spending.

Baylis says she is feeling stressed about the gloomy year ahead, and like her peers, was re-evaluating every cost and outgoing in the business, and preparing for more discounting and sales to entice the shopper to part with their money.

The owner of three Auckland stores, said she expected some retailers to hike their prices, allowing them to be discounted more often in a move to keep their businesses viable.

Retailers have survived the past three years of Covid-19 pandemic disruption largely unscathed, but this year is expected to be the hardest yet as analysts forecasts a steep pull back in consumer spending.

Consumer confidence is now at an all-time low and recent electronic card spending data from Stats NZ shows that has already begun to flow through.

During the typically all important Christmas trading period, shoppers spent 2.5% less or $116 million in December compared to the month before. Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr warned consumers to curb spending to avoid a recession.

Electronic payments processing firm Worldline reported New Zealand had record spending in December, but that had not kept pace with inflation at 7.2%, meaning that shoppers had reduced their spending volumes and that increase could be attributed to inflation and higher prices.

This is the first time in nine months that retail spending decreased.

It is believed that New Zealand could already be in a recession, and further drops in spending are inevitable.

Supplied Rebecca Baylis says retailers will have to discount more to make sales.

Baylis thinks more leases on shops would probably become available as the year progress.

By mid-year the effects of the downturn would be most prominent, once most fixed-term home loan interest rates had rolled over to much higher rates and Fair Pay Agreements were implemented.

She was taking a cautious approach by buying less product than she typically would.

“We’re expecting less so buying less.”

Already, Baylis had noticed more people coming into her shops to window-shop only and was concerned what this would mean for her business.

Business confidence is at the lowest level since 1974, according to the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research.

“Overall the feeling is a bit doom and gloom in the industry. I’m feeling, and I think the average businessperson, is feeling that after a year of riding highs and sales increasing we’re expecting our sales to decrease but our costs to increase exponentially,” said Baylis.

Baylis said she would inevitably be forced to review staffing levels and shop leases as the year progressed.

Retail NZ said 2023 was likely to be the toughest year on record since the global financial crisis in 2008.

Chief executive Greg Harford said this year could possibly be the year that mass closures and insolvencies occur.

Retail NZ’s recent Retail Radar report canvassing sentiment across the sector found that almost a third of the country’s 27,000 retailers did not expect to meet their sales targets over the next three months.

The same amount were not confident they would survive the next 12 months.

“We’re hoping that the year will be successful, and that Kiwis will be getting out and spending, but I think the reality is we’re in a recession environment, customers are tightening their belts, and we’re likely to see reduced spend,” Harford said.

Consumers were increasingly feeling squeezed and less wealthy because their houses are worth less, mortgage costs were going up, as were rents, and council rates, Harford said.

“Lots of factors that are impacting household budgets, and it means people have less cash to spend.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff ASB senior economist Mark Smith talks about spending trends, and expectations for Black Friday.

Economist Mary Jo Vergara said spending was dependent on how households were feeling, and that she “didn’t think they would be in a spending mood this year”.

Higher interest rates and a weaker housing market had caused a reprioritisation of how they were spending, meaning they would buy less, Vergara said.

“Overall I think overall it will be a subdued spending era. The December spending figures kind of give a preview of what is in store for retail spending.”

She said January spending figures may have been an improvement on December thanks to summer holiday spending, and the increase in hospitality spend that typically happens in January.

Seasonally adjusted figures show September spending increased by 1.4%, 0.9% in October, 0.3% in November and decreased by 2.5% in December.

“The trend is lower, and I think that will continue as economic conditions deteriorate.”

Vergara said she expected New Zealand to enter a recession halfway through the year, although it was anticipated to be softer than previous recessions. She described it as potentially “short and sharp”.

Inflation was working behind the scenes, and sales volumes were weaker than what spending figures in recent months showed.

Supplied KiwiBank economist Mary Jo Vergara says a “sharp, deep” recession is on its way.

Harford said the September quarter would be the gloomiest for retailers.

The second and third quarter would be the toughest and things would improve slightly in the final quarter of the year going back into summer and the Christmas trading period, he said.

Additional economic uncertainty would be created around the election period, as was typically the case in an election year, and in the third quarter, he said.

“We’re not necessarily expecting spending to fall dramatically, but it is likely to be flat and decline in real terms,” said Harford.

“It’s difficult because at the same time that you’ve got depressed consumer demand you have also got strong inflationary pressures.”

Retailers expected inflation would continue and the price of goods to increase by an average of 7% on top of the 7% already experienced.

That would also put off the consumer from spending, Harford said.

“We’ve had a monumentally tough few years ever since Covid arrived in the early part of 2020 and the sector has come through relatively unscathed, but I think as more and more pressure goes on the sector is does become harder for businesses to keep absorbing additional costs and carry on as normal.”