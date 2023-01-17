Consumer NZ says HelloFresh customers continue to be charged for meal kits they have cancelled

Hello Fresh customers continue to be caught out by being charged for boxes they had cancelled, Consumer NZ says.

Subscribers to meal kit service HelloFresh are “fed-up” with being charged for boxes they opted to skip, Consumer NZ says.

Caitlin Cherry, Consumer NZ head of content, said the watchdog was made aware of the issue more than three years ago.

“It’s been well documented in the past, but HelloFresh insists it’s not in the wrong. Some HelloFresh customers are being short-changed, and it needs to stop.”

HelloFresh offers customers the option to skip boxes on weeks they don’t want to receive the meal kit.

The customer must opt to skip their order before a specified cutoff date, and according to HelloFresh, this stops the box being delivered and the customer from being charged.

“At Consumer we’ve received numerous complaints about HelloFresh from unhappy customers,” said Cherry.

A Facebook group for HelloFresh subscribers featured a number of unhappy posts from customers who had been charged for a cancelled box, then experienced poor customer service when they try to get a refund.

“I was able to be refunded through their live chat. I called prior to messaging and then person I spoke with was very difficult to work with, she wasn’t going to help,” on person said.

“We postponed it for a month, and they were charging us, and we weren't receiving the boxes. I had to go through the app and make contact with them that way,” another said.

Others had to block their card in order to stop money from being taken out.

HelloFresh’s refund policy states that if a customer is charged despite cancelling within the required timeframe, they will be issued a full refund minus the postal cost of returning the product, which the customer will have to cover themselves.

"Any customer who cancels their box before the cutoff date is entitled to a full refund – they should not have to fork out to return the box they cancelled – even if their terms say otherwise,” Cherry said.

“HelloFresh has obligations under the Consumer Guarantees Act to carry out services with care and skill – they cannot shirk their responsibilities.”

The HelloFresh app is also supposed to make life easier for customers – providing the ability to skip a box at the touch of a button.

Consumer NZ understands customers have contacted HelloFresh to let them know skipping deliveries, via its app, did not always work.

A HelloFresh spokesperson told Consumer “there are currently no identified issues with the website or the app functionality in the back end”.

HelloFresh has been contacted for further comment.

Cherry said people who were left out of pocket could report the issue to the Commerce Comission.

“If you skipped your order within the specified timeframe, but HelloFresh refuses to provide a full refund, you can contact your bank to request a chargeback, provided you have paid on a credit card or debit card. Alternatively, you can escalate the matter to the disputes tribunal,” she said.

The quality of the food in the meal kits also made headlines last year.

North Canterbury woman Jayden Brown discovered a maggot in her mince, while another woman from Rangiora, who did not want to be named, told Stuff she cancelled her subscription after she found two large cockroaches in her vegetables.

In November, a Wellington woman found a dead bumblebee inside a cucumber.