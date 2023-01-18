Tenants and landlord ordered to pay each other over broken fireplace and lawnmower

The tenants said the water at the property made them sick. The landlord argued it was ‘clear and beautiful’.

A tenant and real estate company have been ordered to pay each other hundreds of dollars after making separate claims at the Tenancy Tribunal.

Northland Circle Real Estate sought compensation for repairs of a lawnmower and chainsaw, as well as rubbish removal and broken windows.

The tenants, Harley Merchant and Rose Gallagher, sought compensation for an unsafe wood burner and fireplace, lack of insulation, lack of a sufficient water source and wanted their bond back.

The landlord claim sought $797.40 for repairs to the mower per an invoice from Northland Honda.

READ MORE:

* Tenant fails in bid for more than $35k in damages, must pay landlord instead

* $12,000 damage after tenants set up animal rescue centre without landlord's permission

* Tenants exposed to toxic fumes and smoke while living in West Auckland rental



The landlord claimed the damage was caused by the tenant running over chicken wire, but Merchant said he accidentally damaged the mower, near the end of the tenancy in July, by hitting a tree stump.

Merchant discussed the damage with the property manager and said the impact damaged the spindle on the mower. He understood that he would be given the opportunity to replace the spindle himself, but by the time the tenancy had ended he had not been.

The owner of the property also sought $33.34 for repairs to a brush-cutter and $128.26 for repairs to a chainsaw.

Breckner submitted that both items were in good working order at the beginning of the tenancy, but Merchant disputed he ever used the brush-cutter or the chainsaw because he had his own.

Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment Here's what you can expect in the courtroom when you attend a Tenancy Tribunal hearing.

This part of the landlord’s claim was dismissed, as was claims for hundreds of dollars of rubbish removal, which could not be backed up by the landlord.

The tenants then provided a separate application claiming it was an unlawful property after they became concerned about some aspects of the construction of the house and contacted their local council seeking information about its history.

The information they received from the council did not show any record of a building consent being granted for the house, but the file contained information relating the subdivision of the farm upon which the house used to sit (in the 1960s) and the construction of a barn in 1983.

Breckner purchased the property in 1982, and said that the house was there when he purchased. He did not know when it was built.

More inquiry would be necessary before the tribunal could conclude that the premises was unlawful, the adjudicator said. At the hearing the tenants were offered an adjournment to allow them to investigate, but they preferred to bring the proceedings to a conclusion.

A wood burner and a fireplace in the premises was deemed to be unsafe and not in working order by a tradesman sent by Ray White.

There was discussion of a possible rent reduction, but it appears that no reduction was given and the property owner suggested that the tenants could purchase electric heaters, and he would reimburse them the power cost.

The tenants also complained the water for the property came from a source they described as a creek, and made them unwell. The landlord described it as a “clear and beautiful” spring.

There was a stainless steel water storage tank on the property and no physical or UV filtration on the water supply.

The Tenancy Tribunal ruling noted the supply came from an open, unprotected source, with no filtration at all between the water source and house, which introduced the risk of contamination, but said, in the absence of any positive evidence of contamination, the tribunal could not make a finding that the water was not potable.

The tenant was ordered to pay the landlord $797.40 for repairs to lawnmower, $100 for rubbish removal and $91.77 for window repairs. The landlord was also paid out $139.17 from the tenant’s $1680.00 bond.

The landlord was ordered to pay the tenants $850 in compensation for the faulty wood burner and fireplace, and the tenants received $1540.83 of their bond back.