Sky TV bumps up price of Sky Sport

The price rise follows an earlier $3 rise in the price of Spark Sport in March last year.

Sky Television will bump up the price of Sky Sport for its satellite subscribers by $3 a month from March, after which it will cost $37.99 a month to subscribe.

The monthly price of streaming service Sky Sport Now will rise by $5 to $44.99.

The price of Sky Sport also rose by $3 in March last year to reflect what the company said then had been a significant increase in rights costs in the previous year.

But Sky said it had not raised the price of Sky Sport Now since 2019.

Sky indicated the new rises reflected the fact there were “significant costs” associated with sports broadcasting.

The price rises come a month after Spark announced it would shut down its competing Spark Sport streaming service from July and transfer most of its rights to TVNZ, citing “escalating content rights costs” and a wider range of alternative investment opportunities.

Stuff Sky TV reveals prices of new devices (video first published in September).

Sky TV is however picking up the broadcasting rights to Formula 1 racing after Spark’s ownership of the local rights for key motor sports terminated at the end of last year.

Sky TV shares were trading down 2 cents at $2.27 in mid-afternoon trading on the NZX.