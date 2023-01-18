Former employee ordered to repay $410,000 in salary and taxes

A Dunedin man is to pay his former employer more than $200,000 after he was overpaid more than $410,000 over the course of five years.

Kenneth Snowling held various senior roles with Scott Technology Limited, an automation and robotic company headquartered in Dunedin.

It also owns subsidiary businesses overseas including in China and Germany. Snowling worked stints at the businesses in China between 2012 and 2016 and Germany between 2012 and 2019.

He returned to New Zealand in January 2020, and was made redundant in May that year following a restructure.

He was advised he would receive a redundancy payment of $128,419.20 and an accrued leave payment of $19,300.

Snowling queried the redundancy payment calculation methodology and also raised concerns about Scott’s treatment of certain taxation matters while he had been working overseas. He believed he was owed $559,896.41 by Scott for redundancy compensation, annual leave, an ‘expat’ allowance, bonus payments, German tax payment and reimbursement for the cost of German and New Zealand tax advice.

But an investigation by the company found that while working overseas Snowling had been receiving three separate salaries concurrently into New Zealand, German and Chinese bank accounts, and as a consequence, had been overpaid $410,604 in salary and tax payments.

Scott said China and Germany required contractual arrangements and salary payments to be country specific. However, while Scott arranged the payments locally, it said Snowling organised for those payments to also be made New Zealand while he was working and domiciled in China and then Germany.

Snowling had failed to disclose his split salary arrangements and that he had been claiming tax credits in New Zealand, and claimed he performed three jobs concurrently, working 120 hours per week, which was not the case.

“On the evidence before the authority, I find that Mr Snowling was enriched by mistaken payments made to him by Scott and such enrichment was unjust in circumstance where Mr Snowling knew or ought to have known that such payments were not due and owing to him,” chief of the authority, Andrew Dallas, said.

Snowling was ordered to pay $262,884.80 to Scott, as $147,719.20 being the total of Snowling’s redundancy compensation and his outstanding holiday pay due on termination of his employment.