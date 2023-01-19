5 changes that could save you thousands of dollars this year

The average commuter can save more than $2000 a year by ditching the car and taking public transport, research shows.

New year, new money plan?

Many people throw financial caution to the wind at the end of the year only to get a brutal reality check come January.

If, like thousands of other New Zealanders, you’ve resolved to rein in your spending in 2023, here are five changes that could save you thousands of dollars.

Change up your commute

A 2015 study by the Australasian Railway Foundation found New Zealanders who left their car at home and used public transport to commute could save an average of $2119 a year.

A commuter travelling from Johnsonville to the Wellington CBD could save between $632 and $1207 a year, depending on the size of their car, by using public transport instead of driving.

Meanwhile, those who commuted from Pukekohe to central Auckland could save between $1902 and $4817.

Potential saving: $2119

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Commuters on the Capital Connection from Levin into Wellington discuss the advantages and drawbacks of the daily train ride. (First published November 2020)

Check your power plan

Checking your electricity plan on the Powerswitch website has to be one of the easiest ways to save money.

According to Consumer NZ, which runs the site, 90% of users find a cheaper power plan and those who switch typically save between $300 and $400 a year.

Potential saving: $350

Cut out the takeaway coffee

With a standard takeaway coffee now costing around $5.50, the cost of a daily caffeine hit quickly mounts.

Weekday coffee drinkers will spend $1430 a year, while those who also indulge at the weekend will pay $2007 to fuel their flat white habit.

Stuff A flat white made at home costs about $4 less than one bought in a café.

But there is a (much) cheaper way. By investing in an espresso machine of your own, you can cut the cost of a coffee to around $1.50 (even less if you buy your beans on special).

At that price, a $500 machine pays for itself after 125 coffees or around three months if you drink seven cups a week.

That means a saving of $4 on every other coffee, adding up to $960 over the rest of the first year and $1460 the following year.

Potential saving: $960

Reassess your insurance

It’s easy to file an insurance policy away and forget about it, but it’s worth comparing prices.

According to online money research company Moneyhub, shopping around for a better deal (keeping in mind that cheaper isn’t always better) could save $1500 a year on life, house and car insurance.

Potential saving: $1500

123rf By cutting back to one or two subscriptions, you could make a serious saving.

Scale back your streaming services

Neon, Disney+, Netflix, Sky Sport Now, Prime Video, Apple TV... The list of paid streaming services seems to grow longer by the day.

While not a huge cost individually, few people are satisfied subscribing to just one, and choosing the most basic plan offered by each of the platforms above comes to a monthly total of $101.95 a month.

That’s $1223 a year. Quite the huge cost collectively.

By cutting back to one or two subscriptions, you could make a serious saving.

Potential saving: Up to $1127