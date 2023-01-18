Cookie Time is hiring 30 more factory workers to keep up with Costco demand as cookies fly off shelves

Lucy Sharp is doing long hours in the lead up to Christmas selling Cookie Time buckets. Video first published November 21 2022.

Kiwi biscuit company Cookie Time is hiring more staff and is gearing up to add another manufacturing shift to keep up with demand following its debut in Costco Japan.

The Christchurch business’ mega pack of cookies went on sale in Costco Japan last weekend and just two-days into its grocery debut in the country received another order – four times larger than the original.

Cookie Time managing director Guy Pope-Mayell said the 1kg bags of cookies were flying off the shelves in Japan, placing even more demand on the company, which was founded almost 40 years ago offering a cookie delivery service to dairies in 1980s.

Cookie Time began selling its cookies to Costco Auckland when it opened in September . The opening of the store catapulted Cookie Time sales by $1 million in just two months.

READ MORE:

* Across the ditch: South Canterbury desserts back in export game with more than 115,000 custard squares bound for Australia

* West Coast power cookie brand sold to Cookie Time

* Move over chocolate: Let the kids paint-their-own Easter cookies



Cookie Time has been operating a Cookie Bar in Tokyo for over 10 years.

But Costco had accelerated demand further and Pope-Mayell said Cookie Time’s bakery was under pressure and was planning to add an additional afternoon manufacturing shift, requiring 30 more staff, to increase its supply.

So far it has employed just 5 of the extra 30 people needed.

The afternoon shift would be in operation by the end of February and expected to produce 3500 Costco Mega Pouches per day, the equivalent of over 150,000 cookies per day, Pope-Mayell said.

Supplied Cookie Time sales in Japan are off to a strong start, with Costco Japan placing another bigger order.

The company’s entry into the Japan grocery market signalled what was to come for further exports, he said.

By the end of the year Cookie Time expected to be available in 25 countries, including the Middle East, India, China and the Pacific Islands.

The export business had been fast-growing over the past year. This time last year Cookie Time exported to just four countries, but that had since increased to 14, he said.

Cookie Time had also forged partnerships with third-party manufacturers throughout Asia Pacific and further afield to alleviate pressure on the Tempelton factory.

“We’ve been building our international brand profile and visibility, and building capacity behind the scenes. Our time in Japan has given us confidence to accelerate our plans, and having the global FSSC 2200 (Food Safety System Certification), which Cookie Time gained several years ago, also speeds progress,” Pope-Mayell said.

Cookie Time’s ‘Cookie Muncher’ mascot had helped increase sales, creating “instant recall and tapping into popular culture” interests, he said.

Developing the brand as a global success story was an important focus for the company in its fifth decade, he said.

The company had made a shift to focus on export and had added resources, partnerships and an intellectual property portfolio.

Supplied Cookie Time’s second New Zealand Cookie Bar opened in Dunedin last year.

Working with manufacturers in countries where it was selling cookies had been “a gamechanger” and one of Cookie Time’s biggest lessons in export, Pope-Mayell said.

“Manufacturer representatives take your brand and do all the hard yards in market, utilising local knowledge to approach the best wholesalers and retailers, advise on brand positioning and so on.”

Cookie Time opened its second New Zealand Cookie Bar in Dunedin last year following the success of its Queenstown location.