Shoppers expose dodgy supermarket prices through Consumer NZ campaign

Shoppers across the country have been sending in examples of dodgy or confusing supermarket specials in response to a Consumer NZ campaign which is putting a spotlight on supermarket pricing and promotion strategies.

Cheese on special for $4.90, with the usual selling price of $4.80 clearly visible, is just one of the dodgy supermarket special exposed in Consumer NZ’s latest campaign.

Shoppers across the country have been sending in examples of incorrect or confusing supermarket specials in response to the campaign which is putting a spotlight on supermarket pricing and promotion strategies.

Among the examples shared was a ‘great price’ of $13.10 for dog food – listed next to its usual selling price of $12.50 and cheese that was on ‘special’ at $4.90 – with the usual selling price of $4.80 clearly visible. And another dog food, priced at $2.79 each, had an ‘extra low’ offer of two for $6.

READ MORE:

* The price isn't always right: Supermarket errors leave shoppers fuming

* Watchdog probes the dark art of the supermarket 'special'

* 'Catching your eye in the wild': Why we keep falling for supermarket 'specials'



An ‘extra low’ offer of four packs of Pams Rice Crackers for $5 was also offered to shoppers, but they were usually only $1.09 each.

Consumer NZ spokesperson Gemma Rasmussen said a recent consumer polling found only 5% of respondents did not bother with supermarket specials, which showed supermarket understood the power of a ‘special’ or ‘everyday low’ price.

“It’s important the supermarkets are honest with shoppers about their pricing. Shoppers should be able to confidently compare products and know they are getting a good deal when purchasing a product on special,” she said.

Supplied Some of the dodgy specials Consumer NZ have been notified of.

“We received some concerning examples of misleading pricing and promotions, across all three of our big supermarket chains, and we think it’s unacceptable that these pricing errors seem to be happening on a regular basis.”

Earlier this week, Countdown admitted some of the specials advertised on its website were incorrect, leading to customers paying more than expected at the checkout.

“As well as the examples of dodgy specials, we have been contacted by some shoppers who regularly cross-check their receipts and frequently find they’ve been charged more than the advertised price,” Rasmussen said.

“We urge shoppers to check their receipts and let the supermarket know about any price discrepancies they find. Some supermarkets may refund the item in full if you are charged incorrectly.”

She also encouraged shoppers to report the pricing errors to Consumer NZ at playfair@consumer.org.nz .

As a part of its market study into the grocery sector, the Commerce Commission recommended supermarkets take responsibility to ensure their pricing and promotional practices are simple and easy to understand.

“At Consumer, we are not confident that supermarkets will step up and do the right thing,” Rasmussen said.

“There is a strong spotlight on the sector and yet pricing errors continue to happen, so we asked for shoppers to be our eyes on the ground. We’re not convinced the supermarkets are going to change their ways without pressure from the public.”

A Countdown spokesperson said the supermarket always aimed to ensure that its prices were clear, accurate and unambiguous for customers.

“We have a number of processes and dedicated team members to help with this, but with thousands of products in each of our stores, occasionally mistakes do happen.

In the case of the prices bought to its attention from Consumer, it looked like there had been an error made in the stores where the photos were taken, and staff had not updated the shelf tickets when the price of the products changed, she said.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused, and if a customer ever has a question or concern about our pricing or ticketing in store, we’d encourage them to contact our customer care team.”

Foodstuffs has been approached for comment.

Consumer NZ was also shared tips on how to avoid being fleeced at the checkout.