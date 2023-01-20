Nelson institute joins with US company to develop proteins from microalgae

Can New Zealand move away from an 'exploitative' marine economy and make the leap into a 'blue economy'?

Microalgae in the future will play a “pivotal role” in supplying consumers with protein which has a light environmental footprint, the chief executive of a US-Kiwi start up says.

NewFish, a start up focused on “non-GMO algae fermentation and intellectual property commercialisation into specialised ingredients”, has signed an agreement with Nelson’s Cawthron Institute to “commercialise microalgae intellectual property into food nutrition”.

In a statement announcing the agreement on Thursday, the institute said the partnership would focus on “shared research and the development of high quality non-animal proteins from microalgae”.

Cawthron chief executive Volker Kuntzsch said the environmental impact of growing algae and seaweed was “much smaller” than traditional protein.

“Exploring the untapped potential of marine bioactives could signal the establishment of an exciting new industry for our country, with the aim of creating an exemplary blue economy with a healthy natural environment as the ultimate ambition."

supplied/Supplied NewFish pāua saucisson is served on Air New Zealand Business Premier flights to New York and multiple routes across Asia as well as “several high end food service and retail distributors across New Zealand”.

NewFish chief executive Toby Lane said resource-efficient and functional blue proteins were “critical” to shaping the future of the protein sector.

Lane said with CO2 at its highest point in more than two million years, and the global population growing, we “urgently need new sources of naturally sourced, high quality protein with reduced ecological externalities”.

“We have a responsibility to provide consumers and customers with great tasting, healthy protein that has a light environmental footprint. Microalgae will play a pivotal role in delivering this.”

Supplied The Cawthron Institute and NewFish have signed an agreement to focus on the research and development of high quality non-animal proteins from microalgae.

Thursday’s announcement marked the start of a multiyear partnership to “help unlock a blue-economy focused future for New Zealand and its partners”.

In December, NewFish said on its website they would be setting up a science lab in Nelson close to the Cawthron Institute and its pilot fermentation facility.

A spokesperson said the company’s research and development “innovation centre” would be live and operational later in 2023, and that a number of new roles would be created for the centre, including R&D technologists, microalgae specialists, protein engineers and processing specialists.

NewFish was an “early partner” in the Moananui blue economy cluster based in Nelson.

Moananui’s chief executive Jodie Kuntzsch said Moananui was a new initiative that was still in the phase of organisational formation, but the purpose of the cluster was to “accelerate the growth of New Zealand's blue economy”.

“What we mean by the blue economy is the marine activities that not only generate economic value, but also enhance the cultural, social and ecological value for New Zealand.

“Our role as a cluster is to connect the people, the knowledge and the finance to help us do that.”

Cawthron was one of the foundation partners in the cluster, Kuntzsch said.

The Cawthron Institute, headquartered in Nelson, employs a team of nearly 300 people from more than 30 countries.